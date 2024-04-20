Sheffield United player ratings: Goalkeeper takes the brunt but plenty of low marks

Ivan Grbic – his dreadful error for the first goal set the tone and he should have done better with the second goal. Jeered and booed by his own fans 3

Jayden Bogle – was not expected to play because of injury, might be wishing he had erred on the side of caution 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic – drawn to the ball for Lyle Foster's goal 5

Auston Trusty – one of those who did not defend strongly enough for the second goal, he has not looked a Premier League defender this season 4

Ben Osborn – deserves some leniency as he is not a left-back but out of position for the third 5

James McAtee – a bright presence, especially in the first half 7

Vinicius Souza – his substitution was cheered by the home fans 4

Oliver Arblaster – kept the ball ticking over in midfield 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – got into plenty of good positions but no goals to show for it 6

Gustavo Hamer – a goal playing behind the striker 6

Oli McBurnie – like Brereton Diaz, he had chances to score, but could not 6

Substitutes:

Cameron Archer (for Souza, 68) – plugged away at the lost cause 5

Andre Brooks (for Hamer, 78) – N/A

Oliver Norwood (for McBurnie, 78) – N/A