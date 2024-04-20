Sheffield United player ratings: Goalkeeper takes the brunt but plenty of low marks
The Blades were once more architects of their own downfall in a dismal 4-1 defeat that had manager Chris Wilder accepting in public for the first time that they are going to be relegated.
Ivan Grbic – his dreadful error for the first goal set the tone and he should have done better with the second goal. Jeered and booed by his own fans 3
Jayden Bogle – was not expected to play because of injury, might be wishing he had erred on the side of caution 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic – drawn to the ball for Lyle Foster's goal 5
Auston Trusty – one of those who did not defend strongly enough for the second goal, he has not looked a Premier League defender this season 4
Ben Osborn – deserves some leniency as he is not a left-back but out of position for the third 5
James McAtee – a bright presence, especially in the first half 7
Vinicius Souza – his substitution was cheered by the home fans 4
Oliver Arblaster – kept the ball ticking over in midfield 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – got into plenty of good positions but no goals to show for it 6
Gustavo Hamer – a goal playing behind the striker 6
Oli McBurnie – like Brereton Diaz, he had chances to score, but could not 6
Substitutes:
Cameron Archer (for Souza, 68) – plugged away at the lost cause 5
Andre Brooks (for Hamer, 78) – N/A
Oliver Norwood (for McBurnie, 78) – N/A
Not used: Foderingham, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Holgate, Osula
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.