Sheffield United player ratings: 'Leadership', 'redemption: Some big 7/10s for Blades at Blackburn - plus two 5/10's

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Cooper: Little to do. 6

Tanganga: Went close when he stuck out a leg from a corner shortly before Rovers scored. Won the header ahead of the leveller. 6

McGuinness: Won his headers. Stayed strong. 7

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows, who netted a key goal at Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Mee: Showed his experience. 7

Ogbene: Hinted at things, but end product lacking at times. Plenty of graft, that said, and worked his socks off. 6

Peck: Better in second half. Booked. 6

Soumare: Prominent in second half and his contribution led to leveller. 7

Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare (left), who impressed in the second half at Ewood Park. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire.

McCallum: Lacked quality at times with his crosses down the left. But did produce corner which led to leveller. 6

O’Hare: Helped drag United into it in second period when his side really needed him. Showed leadership. 7

Ings: Handed a first start behind Cannon. Didn’t bring much to the party. Looked rusty. 5

Cannon: Restored to the side and his main impact was sadly losing the ball in the build-up to Rovers’ opener. 5

Substitutes: Campbell (Cannon 61) 7.

Burrows (McCallum 61) 7. Big old goal. Redemption. 7

Brooks (Ings 61) 6.

Riedewald (Soumare 77).

Shackleton (O’Hare 91).