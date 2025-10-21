Sheffield United player ratings: 'Leadership', 'redemption: Some big 7/10s for Blades at Blackburn - plus two 5/10's
Cooper: Little to do. 6
Tanganga: Went close when he stuck out a leg from a corner shortly before Rovers scored. Won the header ahead of the leveller. 6
McGuinness: Won his headers. Stayed strong. 7
Mee: Showed his experience. 7
Ogbene: Hinted at things, but end product lacking at times. Plenty of graft, that said, and worked his socks off. 6
Peck: Better in second half. Booked. 6
Soumare: Prominent in second half and his contribution led to leveller. 7
McCallum: Lacked quality at times with his crosses down the left. But did produce corner which led to leveller. 6
O’Hare: Helped drag United into it in second period when his side really needed him. Showed leadership. 7
Ings: Handed a first start behind Cannon. Didn’t bring much to the party. Looked rusty. 5
Cannon: Restored to the side and his main impact was sadly losing the ball in the build-up to Rovers’ opener. 5
Substitutes: Campbell (Cannon 61) 7.
Burrows (McCallum 61) 7. Big old goal. Redemption. 7
Brooks (Ings 61) 6.
Riedewald (Soumare 77).
Shackleton (O’Hare 91).
Not used: A Davies, Bindon, Barry, Matos.