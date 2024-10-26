Sheffield United player ratings: 'lively throughout' and 'not the tidiest goal but who cares?' with sevens aplenty
Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell scored the goals in a 2-0 win at home to Stoke City.
Michael Cooper – one poor pass which he atoned for by saving well from Lewis Koumas 6
Alfie Gilchrist – worked hard as always 6
Harry Souttar – none of the Blades defenders were especially troubled, but he did his job 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – joined the growing queue of Blades suspensions with a cheap first-half booking 6
Harrison Burrows – often had no team-mate in front of him in possession, adding responsibility, but he put in a couple of good deliveries which deserved to be headed in by Kieffer Moore 7
Oliver Arblaster – won the free-kick for the opening goal and played to his usual high standards 7
Vinicius Souza – got about the pitch and forced Viktor Johansson's best save 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – lively throughout without managing to find a goal 7
Callum O'Hare – looks in need of a spell on the bench when Gustavo Hamer returns from suspension at Blackburn Rovers next week 5
Tyrese Campbell – got off the mark for the club – not the tidiest goal but who cares? 7
Kieffer Moore – set the ball rolling with a clever goal, he should have added to it 7
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for Campbell, 63) – the game had come down a few gears when the home substitutes came on 5
Andre Brooks (for Rak-Sakyi, 63) – energetic 6
Jamie Shackleton (for Gilchrist, 76) – denied a first goal for the club by a smart save 6
Sam McCallum (for O'Hare, 76) – did what was needed 5
Sydie Peck (for Moore, 90+3) N/A
Not used: Robinson, Faxon, Seriki, One.
