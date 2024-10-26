Sheffield United player ratings: 'lively throughout' and 'not the tidiest goal but who cares?' with sevens aplenty

Sheffield United got their first win since October’s international break at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell scored the goals in a 2-0 win at home to Stoke City.

Michael Cooper – one poor pass which he atoned for by saving well from Lewis Koumas 6

Alfie Gilchrist – worked hard as always 6

Harry Souttar – none of the Blades defenders were especially troubled, but he did his job 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – joined the growing queue of Blades suspensions with a cheap first-half booking 6

Harrison Burrows – often had no team-mate in front of him in possession, adding responsibility, but he put in a couple of good deliveries which deserved to be headed in by Kieffer Moore 7

Oliver Arblaster – won the free-kick for the opening goal and played to his usual high standards 7

GOOD DELIVERIES: Sheffield United left-back Harrison Burrows

Vinicius Souza – got about the pitch and forced Viktor Johansson's best save 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – lively throughout without managing to find a goal 7

Callum O'Hare – looks in need of a spell on the bench when Gustavo Hamer returns from suspension at Blackburn Rovers next week 5

Tyrese Campbell – got off the mark for the club – not the tidiest goal but who cares? 7

Kieffer Moore – set the ball rolling with a clever goal, he should have added to it 7

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Campbell, 63) – the game had come down a few gears when the home substitutes came on 5

Andre Brooks (for Rak-Sakyi, 63) – energetic 6

Jamie Shackleton (for Gilchrist, 76) – denied a first goal for the club by a smart save 6

Sam McCallum (for O'Hare, 76) – did what was needed 5

Sydie Peck (for Moore, 90+3) N/A