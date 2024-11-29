Sheffield United player ratings: Mixed bag of performances but determination shines through
Sunderland left Bramall Lane wondering how they did not win but the Blades’ determination at both ends of the field saw them to a victory when they were not at their best.
Michael Cooper – only had two saves to make but his one for the penalty was absolute vital 8
Alfie Gilchrist – struggled to contain Tom Watson at right-back but got stuck in well as an emergency centre-back 6
Harry Souttar – a really poor decision to rack up a second yellow card 4
Jack Robinson – conceded the penalty but made an excellent second-half tackle he could have been forgiven for thinking twice about 6
Harrison Burrows – went close a couple of times without hitting the target 6
Vinicius Souza – a mixed bag from the midfielder 6
Sydie Peck – upped his game in the second half 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – some good runs but unable to build consistent pressure 6
Callum O'Hare – the luxury player was sacrificed after Souttar's sending off 6
Gustavo Hamer – his quality glinted through at times even on a tough night 8
Tyrese Campbell – not involved very often but he was the man brought down for Chris Mepham's red card 6
Substitutes:
Femi Seriki (for O'Hare, HT) – another good performance from the bench 7
Tom Davies (for Rak-Sakyi, 76) – forced his way through to score a crucial first goal for the club 7
Ryan One (for Campbell, 76) – like the man he replaced, not in the game very often 5
Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Burrows, 87) – N/A
Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 90+2) – N/A
Not used: Shackleton, A Davies, Marsh, Brooks.
