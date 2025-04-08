Sheffield United player ratings on a day of middling marks against Millwall

Sheffield United produced a disappointing performance as they lost for a second game in a row, this time at home to Millwall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cooper – unusually uncertain with a poor kick out of player and nearly an own goal 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Femi Seriki – one of the most positive players early on but got hooked in the second half with too much space in behind him 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – Millwall's front two caused the Blades a lot of problems 6

Jack Robinson – thundered into a few tackles but it was a tough game for the cente-backs 6

Harrison Burrows – did well when the Blades got him free on the left 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Choudhury – unable to stamp his authority on the game 6

MISSES: Sheffield United's Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Sydie Peck – full of energy but lacked a finish 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – substituted at half-time after a disappointing performance 5

Rhian Brewster – dropped deep to play passes at times but his job is to score goals and he missed his chances 6

Gustavo Hamer – perked up in the second half and looked more like himself 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PERKIER: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (left) was better in the second half (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Tyrese Campbell – has his fair share of games he does not really contribute to – this was one 5

Substitutes:

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, HT) – got into position for lots of chances but could not take any 6

Vinicius Souza (for Choudhury, 65) – brought some aggression and big block 5

Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 65) – really upped the threat level with his passes in close 6

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 65) – put a chance wide 5

Rob Holding (for Seriki, 73) – brought on to shore things up, he did that 6