Sheffield United player ratings on a day of middling marks against Millwall
The Blades had their chances but were below par in a 1-0 defeat that dropped them out of the automatic promotion places with five matches remaining.
Michael Cooper – unusually uncertain with a poor kick out of player and nearly an own goal 5
Femi Seriki – one of the most positive players early on but got hooked in the second half with too much space in behind him 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – Millwall's front two caused the Blades a lot of problems 6
Jack Robinson – thundered into a few tackles but it was a tough game for the cente-backs 6
Harrison Burrows – did well when the Blades got him free on the left 6
Hamza Choudhury – unable to stamp his authority on the game 6
Sydie Peck – full of energy but lacked a finish 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – substituted at half-time after a disappointing performance 5
Rhian Brewster – dropped deep to play passes at times but his job is to score goals and he missed his chances 6
Gustavo Hamer – perked up in the second half and looked more like himself 7
Tyrese Campbell – has his fair share of games he does not really contribute to – this was one 5
Substitutes:
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, HT) – got into position for lots of chances but could not take any 6
Vinicius Souza (for Choudhury, 65) – brought some aggression and big block 5
Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 65) – really upped the threat level with his passes in close 6
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 65) – put a chance wide 5
Rob Holding (for Seriki, 73) – brought on to shore things up, he did that 6
Not used: McCallum, Moore, A Davies, Brooks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.