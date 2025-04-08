Sheffield United player ratings on a day of middling marks against Millwall

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 22:21 BST
Sheffield United produced a disappointing performance as they lost for a second game in a row, this time at home to Millwall.

The Blades had their chances but were below par in a 1-0 defeat that dropped them out of the automatic promotion places with five matches remaining.

Michael Cooper – unusually uncertain with a poor kick out of player and nearly an own goal 5

Femi Seriki – one of the most positive players early on but got hooked in the second half with too much space in behind him 6

Anel AhmedhodzicMillwall's front two caused the Blades a lot of problems 6

Jack Robinson – thundered into a few tackles but it was a tough game for the cente-backs 6

Harrison Burrows – did well when the Blades got him free on the left 6

Hamza Choudhury – unable to stamp his authority on the game 6

MISSES: Sheffield United's Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)MISSES: Sheffield United's Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Sydie Peck – full of energy but lacked a finish 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – substituted at half-time after a disappointing performance 5

Rhian Brewster – dropped deep to play passes at times but his job is to score goals and he missed his chances 6

Gustavo Hamer – perked up in the second half and looked more like himself 7

PERKIER: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (left) was better in the second half (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)PERKIER: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (left) was better in the second half (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Tyrese Campbell – has his fair share of games he does not really contribute to – this was one 5

Substitutes:

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, HT) – got into position for lots of chances but could not take any 6

Vinicius Souza (for Choudhury, 65) – brought some aggression and big block 5

Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 65) – really upped the threat level with his passes in close 6

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 65) – put a chance wide 5

Rob Holding (for Seriki, 73) – brought on to shore things up, he did that 6

Not used: McCallum, Moore, A Davies, Brooks.

