Sheffield United player ratings: One 4/10 on another tough and luckless afternoon for Blades against Millwall
Cooper: Made a sharp tip-over to deny Cundle, but was soon picking the ball out of his net after a strike from the same player. Little to do in second half. 6
Godfrey: Thrust straight into the starting line-up following his loan move, in his first competitive appearance since April 26. Looked rusty from a defensive sense in first half. 6
Bindon: Did okay in the main, apart from a brief dip after Millwall goal until half-time. 6
Robinson: Onus on him to organise against some big Millwall opponents. As captain, won’t have been pleased with concession. 6
Burrows: Was inattentive and left Cundle unchecked for the opener. Sloppy in his play at times, but desperately close to a leveller late on. Kept going. 5
Hamer: Tried his best. Conjured one moment of magic, but Benda was equal to it. Booked. 6
Peck: Went close with second-half header. The start to this season will have been a learning curve after last season for sure. 6
Cannon: Handed a start on right. Some looseness in possession was not appreciated by crowd early on and he was on the back foot from then. Struggling with confidence, clearly. 4
O’Hare: Lively, initially. Faded after that in first period, but didn’t hide and kept going when it got tough in second half. 6
Barry: Looked the one player capable if the ball came to him early enough. Went very close early in second half. The main positive. Booked. 7
Campbell: Quiet on the day, apart from seeing a goalbound shot cleared off the line from Crama late on. 5.
Substitutes: Brooks (Cannon 59) 6.
Seriki (Bindon 81).
One (Barry 81).
Not used: Davies, McCallum, Soumare, Ukaki, Norrington-Davies, Marsh.