Sheffield United player ratings: One 4/10 on another tough and luckless afternoon for Blades against Millwall

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Millwall at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: Made a sharp tip-over to deny Cundle, but was soon picking the ball out of his net after a strike from the same player. Little to do in second half. 6

Godfrey: Thrust straight into the starting line-up following his loan move, in his first competitive appearance since April 26. Looked rusty from a defensive sense in first half. 6

Bindon: Did okay in the main, apart from a brief dip after Millwall goal until half-time. 6

Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare (left) and Millwall's Massimo Luogo battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire.

Robinson: Onus on him to organise against some big Millwall opponents. As captain, won’t have been pleased with concession. 6

Burrows: Was inattentive and left Cundle unchecked for the opener. Sloppy in his play at times, but desperately close to a leveller late on. Kept going. 5

Hamer: Tried his best. Conjured one moment of magic, but Benda was equal to it. Booked. 6

Peck: Went close with second-half header. The start to this season will have been a learning curve after last season for sure. 6

Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell evades Millwall's Casper de Norre in the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Cannon: Handed a start on right. Some looseness in possession was not appreciated by crowd early on and he was on the back foot from then. Struggling with confidence, clearly. 4

O’Hare: Lively, initially. Faded after that in first period, but didn’t hide and kept going when it got tough in second half. 6

Barry: Looked the one player capable if the ball came to him early enough. Went very close early in second half. The main positive. Booked. 7

Campbell: Quiet on the day, apart from seeing a goalbound shot cleared off the line from Crama late on. 5.

Substitutes: Brooks (Cannon 59) 6.

Seriki (Bindon 81).

One (Barry 81).