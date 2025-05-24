Sheffield United player ratings: One classy 8 - but a costly 5 for heartbroken Blades in Championship play-off final loss

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 24th May 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 09:26 BST
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley.

Cooper: Nothing to do in first half. Beaten by an exorcet and a precision winner. 6

Choudhury: Certainly didn’t look a makeshift right-back. Relished the battle with Mundle, did well especially in first half. 6.

Ahmedhodzic: Orderly and in control until last quarter and was in wars and off the pitch when Sunderland broke Blades hearts. 6

Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United (C) reacts after the second Sunderland goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United (C) reacts after the second Sunderland goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Robinson: Dependable and strong but finale was tough. 6

Burrows: Denied a third Wembley goal by VAR. 6.

Brewster: His work rate helping out Choudhury was prodigious. Booked in second half. 6

Souza: Imposed himself in most part. 7

Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Peck: Accomplished performance, just not the end he wished for. 7

Hamer: Involved nice and early and his break and threaded pass was sheer class. His exit through injury changed the narrative. 8.

Campbell: Lived up to his big game reputation with a wonderfully dinked opener. 7

Moore: Only a save from the ages from Patterson denied him a brilliant early goal. His big contribution would come fatefully at the end as his error led to Sunderland winner. 6

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United (C) is challenged by Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland (L) during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United (C) is challenged by Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland (L) during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Substitutes: Brooks (Brewster 65). Missed a huge chance ahead of Sunderland’s leveller. 5

O’Hare (Campbell 65) 6.

Brereton Diaz (Hamer 72 (Cannon 90). Booked and then injured soon after. Nightmare. 5

T Davies (Peck 90).

Seriki (Ahmedhodzic 97).

Not used: A Davies, McCallum, Holding, Seriki.

