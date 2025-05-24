Sheffield United player ratings: One classy 8 - but a costly 5 for heartbroken Blades in Championship play-off final loss
Cooper: Nothing to do in first half. Beaten by an exorcet and a precision winner. 6
Choudhury: Certainly didn’t look a makeshift right-back. Relished the battle with Mundle, did well especially in first half. 6.
Ahmedhodzic: Orderly and in control until last quarter and was in wars and off the pitch when Sunderland broke Blades hearts. 6
Robinson: Dependable and strong but finale was tough. 6
Burrows: Denied a third Wembley goal by VAR. 6.
Brewster: His work rate helping out Choudhury was prodigious. Booked in second half. 6
Souza: Imposed himself in most part. 7
Peck: Accomplished performance, just not the end he wished for. 7
Hamer: Involved nice and early and his break and threaded pass was sheer class. His exit through injury changed the narrative. 8.
Campbell: Lived up to his big game reputation with a wonderfully dinked opener. 7
Moore: Only a save from the ages from Patterson denied him a brilliant early goal. His big contribution would come fatefully at the end as his error led to Sunderland winner. 6
Substitutes: Brooks (Brewster 65). Missed a huge chance ahead of Sunderland’s leveller. 5
O’Hare (Campbell 65) 6.
Brereton Diaz (Hamer 72 (Cannon 90). Booked and then injured soon after. Nightmare. 5
T Davies (Peck 90).
Seriki (Ahmedhodzic 97).
Not used: A Davies, McCallum, Holding, Seriki.
