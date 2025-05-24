Sheffield United player ratings: One classy 8 - but a costly 5 for heartbroken Blades in Championship play-off final loss

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper: Nothing to do in first half. Beaten by an exorcet and a precision winner. 6

Choudhury: Certainly didn’t look a makeshift right-back. Relished the battle with Mundle, did well especially in first half. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmedhodzic: Orderly and in control until last quarter and was in wars and off the pitch when Sunderland broke Blades hearts. 6

Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United (C) reacts after the second Sunderland goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Robinson: Dependable and strong but finale was tough. 6

Burrows: Denied a third Wembley goal by VAR. 6.

Brewster: His work rate helping out Choudhury was prodigious. Booked in second half. 6

Souza: Imposed himself in most part. 7

Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Peck: Accomplished performance, just not the end he wished for. 7

Hamer: Involved nice and early and his break and threaded pass was sheer class. His exit through injury changed the narrative. 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell: Lived up to his big game reputation with a wonderfully dinked opener. 7

Moore: Only a save from the ages from Patterson denied him a brilliant early goal. His big contribution would come fatefully at the end as his error led to Sunderland winner. 6

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United (C) is challenged by Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland (L) during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Substitutes: Brooks (Brewster 65). Missed a huge chance ahead of Sunderland’s leveller. 5

O’Hare (Campbell 65) 6.

Brereton Diaz (Hamer 72 (Cannon 90). Booked and then injured soon after. Nightmare. 5

T Davies (Peck 90).

Seriki (Ahmedhodzic 97).