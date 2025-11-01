Sheffield United player ratings: 'Torrid afternoon' for defender, decisive mistakes by midfielder

Sheffield United started another three-game week with a miserable defeat at home to Derby County.

The Rams deserved their 3-1 victory in a low-quality game for being sharp in the decisive moments where the Blades were not.

Michael Cooper – one save from Brereton Diaz, sent the wrong way by the penalty and left woefully exposed for the other two goals 6

Japhet Tanganga – one of those caught out by Patrick Agyemang as Derby won their penalty 5

Mark McGuinness – no surprise he was the first man subbed on a torrid afternoon 4

Ben Mee – some good moments defensively, but left floundering by Sydie Peck's misplaced pass to release Carlton Morris for the second goal 5

Sam McCallum – the higher of the two full-backs but the best chance he created was probably a long throw-in 6

Djibril Soumare – showed some quality with the ball at his feet in the first half but unable to turn it into anything 6

TORRID AFTERNOON: Sheffield United's Mark McGuinness (left), battling for the ball with Patrick Agyemang (Image: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire)

Sydie Peck – Morris seemed to lose him for the first goal and it was his misplaced pass which set up the killer second 4

Chiedozie Ogbene – most of the Blades' chances came from his crosses 7

Callum O'Hare – kept going and had a goal to show for it. Could have been two but for a good save 7

Andre Brooks – a bad touch let one promising move down late in the first half as he failed to properly seize a rare chance from the start 5

DECISIVE ERRORS: Sheffield United's Sydie Peck (left) (Image: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire)

Tyrese Campbell – an exquisite touch to release O'Hare in the first half but a player who does not contribute much when he does not find the net 6

Substitutes:

Alex Matos (for McGuinness, 60) – bullied by Agyemang straight after coming on in the unfamiliar position of right-back. The penalty given about him was harsh, but he was struggling 3

Ryan One (for Brooks, 60) – forced a good save with a header 6

Tom Davies (for Soumare, 68) – a big tackle in the penalty area when it looked like Derby would score a fourth 6

Danny Ings (for Ogbene, 79) – only one chance and he headed it about 18 yards wide 4

Harrison Burrows (for McCallum, 79) – too late to make much of an impact 5