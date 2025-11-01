Sheffield United player ratings: 'Torrid afternoon' for defender, decisive mistakes by midfielder
The Rams deserved their 3-1 victory in a low-quality game for being sharp in the decisive moments where the Blades were not.
Michael Cooper – one save from Brereton Diaz, sent the wrong way by the penalty and left woefully exposed for the other two goals 6
Japhet Tanganga – one of those caught out by Patrick Agyemang as Derby won their penalty 5
Mark McGuinness – no surprise he was the first man subbed on a torrid afternoon 4
Ben Mee – some good moments defensively, but left floundering by Sydie Peck's misplaced pass to release Carlton Morris for the second goal 5
Sam McCallum – the higher of the two full-backs but the best chance he created was probably a long throw-in 6
Djibril Soumare – showed some quality with the ball at his feet in the first half but unable to turn it into anything 6
Sydie Peck – Morris seemed to lose him for the first goal and it was his misplaced pass which set up the killer second 4
Chiedozie Ogbene – most of the Blades' chances came from his crosses 7
Callum O'Hare – kept going and had a goal to show for it. Could have been two but for a good save 7
Andre Brooks – a bad touch let one promising move down late in the first half as he failed to properly seize a rare chance from the start 5
Tyrese Campbell – an exquisite touch to release O'Hare in the first half but a player who does not contribute much when he does not find the net 6
Substitutes:
Alex Matos (for McGuinness, 60) – bullied by Agyemang straight after coming on in the unfamiliar position of right-back. The penalty given about him was harsh, but he was struggling 3
Ryan One (for Brooks, 60) – forced a good save with a header 6
Tom Davies (for Soumare, 68) – a big tackle in the penalty area when it looked like Derby would score a fourth 6
Danny Ings (for Ogbene, 79) – only one chance and he headed it about 18 yards wide 4
Harrison Burrows (for McCallum, 79) – too late to make much of an impact 5
Not used: Bindon, A Davies, Nwachukwu, Riedewald.