Sheffield United players told not to use schedule complaints as an excuse

Chris Wilder has been trying to highlight how unfair he thinks Sheffield United's schedule has been this season, but does not want his players to use it as an excuse at home to Hull City.

Both Yorkshire sides played last Saturday, on Tuesday and again at Bramall Lane on Friday, for the benefit of the television cameras.

Hull had a long trip to Millwall on Saturday, the Blades a longer one to Swansea City on Tuesday which has messed with their schedule.

“We'd (ordinarily) have Wednesday off, then we'd come in Thursday so they'd been in their beds late on Wednesday morning and whatever they needed to do, they'd have done at home, having a day to rest and recover before coming in late on a Thursday,” explained Wilder.

NO EXCUSES: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

“But they came in on Wednesday to get ready for Friday night at Hull.

“There's a lot goes in. There’s always a will to win but the preparation's the biggest thing for me. Tactically there's things to go through.

“We were changing from Norwich (who they beat on Saturday) to a pretty unique way of playing in Swansea. There's the details of that, the unit details and the overall plan, a team meeting, then putting it out onto the grass. Then we go into a different game on Friday.

“Physically it's pretty punishing. Mentally they've got to get going again, which the group are good at, and tactically we'll be looking at the work we can put into them.

“In a free week you can work on things tactically, in a week like this you don't really have time.”

Last week Wilder produced statistics to argue his team has had it worse than any in this season’s Championship, punished for being involved in a four-way title race with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland that Sky Sports, who are showing over 1,000 Football League games this season, cannot get enough of.

But putting the idea in his players' heads that they are being overworked is a dangerous tactic.

“We can't use it as an excuse, that's the message we have to get into the players,” stressed Wilder.

“It's just another test we have to get over but of course you have to highlight it. Whether anything gets done, I'm not so sure. But just highlighting it might just prod and poke a few people to take notice.

“If you're going to be successful you have to deal with that.

“We've had injuries, we're not at our strongest, that's there for everyone to be seen. But we're trying to affect that in the next couple of weeks and hopefully all our hard work there will be rewarded.

“We have to get through it, which they have done so far and they will have to keep doing if they want to be successful.”

Tuesday was a case in point, when Wilder felt his side were “unrecognisable” in the first half but found a way to win.

Three half-time substitutions, a quick Rhian Brewster equaliser, then a red card for Harry Darling laid the platform for a 2-1 win.

“I was having a heart attack at half-time, or leading up to half-time,” joked Wilder. “It's put about 10 years on me because the stress level is through the roof when you look at a team and it's unrecognisable.

“I thought about even making them (substitutions) just before half-time but we got in (at) half-time and we should have been out of sight.

“The whole attitude of the group was different in the second half and getting the early goal was key to that.

“We were miles off of it first half. They were by far the better team in every department.

“We needed more energy, we had to play some players out of position. To still be in the game was crucial, the early goal gave us some energy and drive. And then it was game on.”

