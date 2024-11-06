CHRIS WILDER says he will leave it as late as possible before making a derby call on Kieffer Moore after the Sheffield United striker limped off injured in the midweek win at Bristol City.

The 32-year-old forward, who has scored twice since his summertime switch from Ipswich Town, suffered a calf injury in the 2-1 win at Ashton Gate and now faces a race against time to make himself available for Sunday lunchtime’s Steel City showdown against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Moore has quickly made himself a favourite under Wilder, although the Blades boss said he had options should the former Rotherham United and Barnsley striker not be able to make it.

"He’s felt his calf. We can’t dress anything up, we’ll assess him over the next 24-48 hours - but it’s not looking great at the moment,” said Wilder. “I’m not going to play any mind games or anything. We can’t hide that.

LATE STRIKE: Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows scores his team's winning goal to beat Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“He’s an absolute warrior and he would have stayed on if he could. He’s been bashed about all over the place and he’s just been really unlucky.

“So we’ll give him 24-48 hours because he’s a big player but if we have to go with Ryan (One) we go with Ryan, if we have to go with Rhian (Brewster) we go with Rhian, if we have to go with Tyrese (Campbell), we do.

“This is a little bit of a test for us right now. If we lose players then, this is a young group as we’ve always talked about and it’s up to them to step up to the plate and do what they’ve done at Bristol.”

On the victory that saw his team claim three precious points and move back up to second in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s games involving leaders Sunderland and Leeds United, Wilder praised his players’ willingness to dig deep.

DOUBTFUL: Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore (right) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury at Ashton Gate on Tuesday in the 2-1 win over Bristol City. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“What I will say is about how we handle disappointments,” added Wilder, after a stoppage-time strike from Harrison Burrows clinched a come-from-behind win for the visitors after Ryan One had already cancelled out Anis Mehmeti’s spot-kick opener for the hosts.