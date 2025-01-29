Sheffield United poised to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of former Arsenal defender
The promotion-chasing Blades have turned their attentions to Clarke, 23, after missing out on ex-Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, who is currently at German outfit Hertha Berlin.
Clarke will provide competition for Alfie Gilchrist, who has started 26 of the Blades' 29 league games so far this season.
Ipswich-born Clarke came through the ranks at Portman Road before joining Arsenal at the age of 14.
After a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.er a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.
Clarke's contract at Portman Road runs until the summer of 2026.
Wednesday had lodged a formal approach for Clarke, but United have won the race to sign him and he is reportedly undergoing a medical at the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.