Sheffield United poised to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of former Arsenal defender

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 11:18 BST
SHEFFIELD United are poised to beat city rivals Sheffield Wednesday to the loan signing of Ipswich Town right-back Harry Clarke.

The promotion-chasing Blades have turned their attentions to Clarke, 23, after missing out on ex-Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, who is currently at German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Clarke will provide competition for Alfie Gilchrist, who has started 26 of the Blades' 29 league games so far this season.

Ipswich-born Clarke came through the ranks at Portman Road before joining Arsenal at the age of 14.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Harry Clarke of Ipswich Town speaks with with teammate Wes Burns as they inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Ipswich Town FC at City Ground on November 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Harry Clarke of Ipswich Town speaks with with teammate Wes Burns as they inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Ipswich Town FC at City Ground on November 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
After a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.er a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.

Clarke's contract at Portman Road runs until the summer of 2026.

Wednesday had lodged a formal approach for Clarke, but United have won the race to sign him and he is reportedly undergoing a medical at the club.

