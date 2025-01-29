Sheffield United poised to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of former Arsenal defender

SHEFFIELD United are poised to beat city rivals Sheffield Wednesday to the loan signing of Ipswich Town right-back Harry Clarke.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promotion-chasing Blades have turned their attentions to Clarke, 23, after missing out on ex-Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, who is currently at German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Clarke will provide competition for Alfie Gilchrist, who has started 26 of the Blades' 29 league games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich-born Clarke came through the ranks at Portman Road before joining Arsenal at the age of 14.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Harry Clarke of Ipswich Town speaks with with teammate Wes Burns as they inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Ipswich Town FC at City Ground on November 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

After a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.er a series of loan spells away, at Oldham, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke, he returned to his hometown club in a £1.5m deal in January 2023.

Clarke's contract at Portman Road runs until the summer of 2026.