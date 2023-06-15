Sheffield United Premier League fixtures: Home start for Blades and champions Manchester City also arrive in August

SHEFFIELD UNITED kick off their 2023-24 Premier League season with a home appointment with Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 12.

The Blades' first away trip is just down the M1 to Nottingham Forest - scene of their play-off semi-final loss in May 2022 which was marred by some unsavoury scenes involving home supporters afterwards - on August 19.

Champions Manchester City then head to S2 for a marquee fixture on August 26, with the reverse fixture taking place at the Etihad on December 30, United's final game in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United host Everton (September 2) and Newcastle United (September 23) at home in September and also entertain Manchester United (October 21) and Liverpool (December 5) before Christmas.

Bramall Lane. Picture: Getty

Paul Heckingbottom's side welcome Luton for their Boxing Day fixture.

The Blades play host to Arsenal to start March and visit Old Trafford on March 16. They head to Anfield on April 3.

United’s final away game of the campaign is at Goodison Park on May 11 and they entertain Spurs on the last day of the season on May 19.

Fixtures in full

August

12 Crystal Palace H

19 Nottingham Forest A

26 Man City H

September

2: Everton H

16: Spurs A

23: Newcastle H

30: West Ham A

October

7: Fulham A

21: Man United H

28: Arsenal A

November

4: Wolves H

11: Brighton A

25: Bournemouth H

December

2: Burnley A

5: Liverpool H

9: Brentford H

16: Chelsea A

23: Aston Villa A

26: Luton H

30: Man City A

January

13: West Ham H

30: Crystal Palace A

February

3: Aston Villa H

10: Luton A

17: Brighton H

24: Wolves A

March

2: Arsenal H

9: Bournemouth A

16: Man Utd A

30: Fulham H

April

3: Liverpool A

6: Chelsea H

13: Brentford A

20: Burnley H

27: Newcastle A

May

4: Nottingham Forest H

11: Everton A