Sheffield United product and Champions League winner joins Premier League newcomers

England defender Kyle Walker has joined Burnley on a two-year deal.

Former Sheffield United defender Walker joins the newly-promoted Premier League side from Manchester City, where he had a year remaining on his contract.

He had started as club captain of City last season, but finished on loan with AC Milan and was not part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for this summer’s Club World Cup.

A move to Turf Moor reunites Walker with former Tottenham and England team-mate Scott Parker, who helped Burnley reach the top-flight with a second-place finish in last season’s Championship.

England's defender #02 Kyle Walker has joined Burnley on a two-year deal (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old said: “I’m delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at.

“He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we’re looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad.”

Walker began his career with Sheffield United before switching to Tottenham and eventually joined City in a £45m move in 2017, where he has gone on to make 410 English top-flight appearances.

In eight years with City, he has won 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League and was part of their treble-winning team.