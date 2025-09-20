Sheffield United ratings: Some 5/10s as Blades endure a bleak afternoon in Chris Wilder's third coming

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday’s Championship home game against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: Blinding save ahead of the break and did his work on the restart. 7

Godfrey: Toiled in the first half against Campbell in particular. 5

Tanganga: Wore the captain’s armband and was orderly enough. 6

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper makes a save from the shot by Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones (third left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.placeholder image
Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper makes a save from the shot by Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones (third left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

McGuinness: Won his challenges, strong in the air. 6

Burrows: Popped up all over the place at times. Not at his most threatening, that said. 5

Peck: More prominent in second half, but a late mistake could have been costly. 6

Matos: Competitive, energetic, likes a tackle. 6

Charlton Athletic's Tyreece Campbell has a shot blocked by Sheffield United's Sydie Peck during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.placeholder image
Charlton Athletic's Tyreece Campbell has a shot blocked by Sheffield United's Sydie Peck during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Ogbene: A couple of threatening runs, but policed well. 6

O’Hare: Not on his A game. 5

Hamer: Grew frustrated as the first half went on as Charlton always kept a few players in his vicinity. Booked. 6

Campbell: Put a shift in, but needs something to drop. 6

Substitutes: Seriki (Godfrey 66) 5.

Barry (Ogbene 66) 5.

Cannon (Campbell 73) 5.

Chong (O’Hare 73) 5.

Soumare (Matos 85).

Not used: A Davies, McCallum, Mee, One.

