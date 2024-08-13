Sheffield United ratings: Teenager the pick of the crop as youngsters do their cause a lot of good
Manager Chris Wilder made 11 changes from the side which beat Preston North End and many of those on the fringes impressed, none more so than midfielder Sydie Peck in a comfortable victory.
Ivo Grbic – made a good late save, then beaten by one through his legs 6
Femi Seriki– started promisingly, but forced off by a groin injury 6
Harry Souttar – a set-piece threat and handled it well physically 7
Auston Trusty – scored a goal to make up for the one he was culpable for 6
Harry Boyes – good debut at left-back 6
Ismaila Coulibaly – robbed of possession too often in midfield 5
Sydie Peck – looked the part in the centre of midfield 8
Owen Hampson – lovely pass to Rhian Brewster marked him out as someone comfortable on the ball 7
Anis Slimane – scored a late goal 6
Louie Marsh – played well in the hole and got himself a first goal for the club 7
Rhian Brewster – his search for a goal goes on after hitting a first-half shot straight at Callum Burton and had a penalty saved, but produced some excellent work to create the second goal and the third 7
Substitutes:
Alfie Gilchrist (for Seriki, 21) – did not get the rest he was expected but produced a composed performance 6
Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Boyes, 69) – welcome return for the left-back 6
Gutavo Hamer (for Marsh, 69) – rumours of his departure were proved to be exaggerated when his name was on the team-sheet 6
Ryan One (for Brewster, 69) – played his part late on 5
Not used: Gilchrist, Davies, Burrows, Robinson, Souza, Brooks.
