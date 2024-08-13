Sheffield United ratings: Teenager the pick of the crop as youngsters do their cause a lot of good

Sheffield United progressed to the second round of the League Cup with a 4-2 win over Wrexham that was full of positives.

Manager Chris Wilder made 11 changes from the side which beat Preston North End and many of those on the fringes impressed, none more so than midfielder Sydie Peck in a comfortable victory.

Ivo Grbic – made a good late save, then beaten by one through his legs 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Femi Seriki– started promisingly, but forced off by a groin injury 6

Harry Souttar – a set-piece threat and handled it well physically 7

Auston Trusty – scored a goal to make up for the one he was culpable for 6

Harry Boyes – good debut at left-back 6

Ismaila Coulibaly – robbed of possession too often in midfield 5

MIXED FORTUNES: Goalscorer Auston Trusty celebrates with his Sheffield United team-mate Sydie Peck, the best player on the pitch

Sydie Peck – looked the part in the centre of midfield 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Hampson – lovely pass to Rhian Brewster marked him out as someone comfortable on the ball 7

Anis Slimane – scored a late goal 6

Louie Marsh – played well in the hole and got himself a first goal for the club 7

Rhian Brewster – his search for a goal goes on after hitting a first-half shot straight at Callum Burton and had a penalty saved, but produced some excellent work to create the second goal and the third 7

Substitutes:

Alfie Gilchrist (for Seriki, 21) – did not get the rest he was expected but produced a composed performance 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Boyes, 69) – welcome return for the left-back 6

Gutavo Hamer (for Marsh, 69) – rumours of his departure were proved to be exaggerated when his name was on the team-sheet 6

Ryan One (for Brewster, 69) – played his part late on 5