Sheffield United ready to put the pressure back on Leeds United

SHEFFIELD UNITED are ready “to go again” ahead of a potentially season-defining Easter, according to midfielder John Fleck.

The Blades head into the holiday double-header sitting three points behind Leeds United with just four games to play, albeit with the south Yorkshire club boasting a superior goal difference.

Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Birmingham City and Millwall mean Chris Wilder’s men have it all to do if second place is to be wrestled back from Leeds.

The manner of Saturday’s stalemate against the Lions, with the visitors netting the equaliser in the very last minute of stoppage time, undoubtedly brought a sense of deflation to Bramall Lane that was only added to a couple of hours later when Steel City rivals Wednesday lost at Elland Road.

But Fleck and his team-mates know there is everything still to play for going into an Easter programme that sees the Blades twice kick-off ahead of their rivals from up the M1.

“We will certainly be ready to go again,” said the 27-year-old Glaswegian ahead of hosting Nottingham Forest on Friday and then travelling to Hull City three days later.

“We have got our heads down this week for another big game at home. We need to try and get a result, and, hopefully, a better performance.”

Norwich City, despite being held to a draw in each of their last two outings by relegation candidates, remain firm favourites to lift the title.

That leaves a two-way White Rose scrap for second. On paper, the two Uniteds face similar tasks with Marcelo Bielsa’s side hosting Wigan Athletic on Good Friday and then travelling to Brentford.

As with the Blades’ trip to the KCOM Stadium, Leeds’ tea-time kick-off in the capital appears fraught with danger – not least because the West Riding club has a rotten record at Griffin Park.

In the past decade, Leeds have lost three and drawn two of their five visits to Brentford.

Fleck is focusing only on the Blades and a run-in that will finish with a home game against already relegated Ipswich on April 27 and a final day trip to Stoke.

“We need to try and pick up a few more wins,” he added. “There is four games left and a lot of points to play (for).

“We have still got an opportunity. After Millwall, it was hard to look at the positives as we did not win the game. But we will be ready for the next game.”