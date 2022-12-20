PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM revealed he set Oliver Norwood and John Egan the task of deciding Sheffield United's approach from set-pieces at Wigan Athletic on Monday and it paid off, with the pair combining to score.

Set-pieces have been a big part of the Blades' armoury this season, scoring 11 of their 38 goals that way. But Heckingbottom is also big on teamwork, and that extends to handing over responsibility for such an important part of their game to players at times.

"Him (Egan) and Olly led on the set-plays this week in terms of looking at Wigan and their defensive set-up and which one of our corners we wanted to do and why," revealed Heckingbottom after the Irish centre-back headed in a corner delivered by Norwood to open the scoring in Lancashire.

"It's good when Olly's the one that's delivered and Eags is the one who scored – although it was delivered to the wrong place! That's why we cover zones, to anticipate a not-quite-right delivery. But Eags attacks the space and he's met it full force.

TEAMWORK: Sheffield United's John Egan celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game at the DW Stadium against hosts Wigan Athletic. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

"We've done it before, and with other areas.

"It's like anything, you can learn by being told, by seeing, by doing, but you learn best when you're actually teaching. Getting the boys involved is important. We've got some good players and a good catalogue of set plays which they know.

"From my point of view it's good to take a step back. It says a lot about what they've understood or taken from how we've been delivering it. It can drain me to death as well!

"We had a one-on-one with Iliman Ndiaye before the game in his role without the ball and the whole team's set-up without the ball and the press just to check they understand it. I think it's important."

TARGET PRACTICE: Sheffield United's John Egan (left) rises to score his side's first goal of the game at the DW Stadium against Wigan Picture: Tim Goode PA.

Egan's early goal set the side on its way to a sixth win in seven matches, a run that has put the Blades three points behind Championship leaders Burnley at the midway point of their campaign.

It actually ought to have been more comfortable once Billy Sharp doubled the lead early in the second half, but a sloppy goal conceded to Nathan Broadhead meant they settled for a 2-1 win.

Heckingbottom thinks his collegiate approach feeds into the ethos he is trying to create at the club.

"It's a team, we're all in it together," he stressed. "We're all fighting and scrapping for the same things. We have to behave in a way that says that as well. The players know I want them to do well in everything I do – whether it's praise or having a go at them, it's because I want them to be good, better.

"I enjoy watching the team play, perform, and really giving everything. There were two things I enjoyed on Monday, I enjoyed the fact Olly delivered for Eags to score after them working on set-plays this week and I enjoyed Bill's goal (Sharp finishing off a move after Norwood won the ball back in the press).

"I want the players involved and enjoying it themselves."