They will almost certainly plotting how the Blades get back to the Premier League.

A draw at Bournemouth lifted them off the bottom on Saturday, but Burnley's at West Ham United dumped them back there the next day. More significant is the 10-point gap to safety with only 10 matches – and potential financial fair play punishments for Nottingham Forest and Everton – to reduce it.

Wilder is expecting "positive" talks as he looks to reshape the squad along younger lines after years of under-investment and stagnation.

"I'm going out to Riyadh for meetings with the owner for four or five days so I'm looking forward to speaking to him," he said. "He's positive and supportive.

"(Chief executive) Stephen Bettis has been positive and supportive as well. They understand the situation we're in, they're not liking the situation and I didn't expect them to.

"We're all taking that responsibility and we're all hurting. Regardless of whether the owner's at every game he watches them diligently and we speak frequently. He's keen to get stuff moving and planning.

PLANNING: Sheffield United Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud at Bramall Lane last season

"I'm a medium to longer-term planner because it has to happen at a football club.

"There's good things happening and I'm sure more things will come out off the pitch as well as more longer-term things going into next season and beyond."

Captain John Egan, vice-captain Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison and Wes Foderingham, all of whom were at the club during Wilder's first spell as manager which ended three years ago, are out of contract in the summer, along with back-up goalkeepers Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah.