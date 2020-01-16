Sheffield United receive a fresh enquiry for Billy Sharp - but the striker wants to stay a Blade, says Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that his stance regarding whether club captain Billy Sharp will leave this month has not changed - having fielded another enquiry from a club this week.

Sharp has been linked with several clubs, including Derby County, with the 33-year-old also viewed as a back-up option by Leeds United if they fail to land Che Adams.

Wilder, whose side visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, is relaxed about the situation and says that if Sharp comes to him and expresses a wish to leave, he will grant that request.

But he says that Sharp, a life-long Blades fan, has not elected to do that and is happy at the club.

Wilder said: "I had another chat with Billy this week again and mentioned another club who made an enquiry. Yet again, I am not surprised.

"Quite rightly, a lot of clubs have asked the question, but my stance not changed from what I said at the start. It is always Billy's choice what happens between now and the end of the season.

"His message to me is he wants to stay. Although you can never say never. If somebody comes in and offers a two-and-a-half year or three-and-a-half year deal, he will look at it and think: 'I have got to take that deal', then we will facilitate that.

"But nobody has done that at the moment and I am not having the calls off anybody and Billy has not come to see me."

Meanwhile, Wilder confirmed that he will continue to facilitate Kean Bryan and Leon Clarke leave the club this month after fielding interest.

He said: "There is obvious interest. The quicker for those boys' sakes - the likes of Kean and Leon - the better.

"From tidying all the business, the quicker those bits get done, the better it is for them and me and then we can concentrate on the group to take us through to the end of the season."

The Blades chief, who offered no updates on incoming transfers, but did reveal that headway was being made, with refusing to speak about specific targets.

Wilder also revealed that experienced defender Jake Wright will go back out on loan this month after recently returning from Bolton Wanderers.