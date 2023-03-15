Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray said referee Matt Donohue apologised to him for allowing Sheffield United's winner to stand but Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the character his side showed to claim a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

The Blades came from behind to win with goals from on-loan Manchester City players James McAtee and Tommy Doyle.

But Doyle's goal was controversial, with three men offside when he hit his free-kick goalwards. None was able to get a touch but Sander Berge came very close, forcing goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to hesitate until it was too late to save Doyle's ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be great if the linesman could come in here and explain why he allowed that goal stand," said Mowbray afterwards.

CONTROVERY: Sheffield United celebrate the decisive goal

"There were three men offside, one actually goes to try and poke the ball in which means our goalkeeper stands because if he gets a touch he's got to stand.

"One of my coaching staff has just come out of the office and said the referee has apologised and said he got it wrong, which doesn't mean very much to us.

"If you know anything about football it's offside, I don't think it's even in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can't just blame the officials when there's players out there playing football but I do feel today he got it badly wrong and not just that one decision.

"I'm moaning every week but I genuinely don't feel they're good enough to take these games.

"The worst thing is they lack the humility to talk to you about the game because they think they're attacking you and take it personally.

"Are we going to get a replay? We don't want a replay but I'll go and see if Hecky will agree to take a point instead of three, eh? Jesus!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before Mowbray did his press conference, opposite number Heckingbottom admitted he would have been aggrieved had the goal been scored against his side but argued: "We've had a dozen of them."

For Heckingbottom, it was about the way his team responded to adversity having seen Middlesbrough narrow the gap between the sides to three points before the game, and then to Edourad Michut's against-the-run-of-play opener after half an hour.

"The start we had we were really bright, brave and sharp with the ball and it put us on top s to concede a goal the way we did is a kick in the teeth but we didn't let it affect the level of performance and energy and bravery we wanted to show," said the Blades manager.

"I'm pleased with the result of the performance and the response after conceding first."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the way his side started the game, he said: "It was really strong. Everything was quicker, the throw-ins, the free-kicks, everything.

"When you concede first as much as you might be shouting, does it affect people and we got the goal we deserved in the first half but the message was no different at half-time because we'd got into so many good positions without getting enough shots."