Sheffield United remain 'up against it' with trio set to miss key trip to Championship rivals Sunderland

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has acknowledged that his depleted side will remain 'up against it' at the start of the new year - just as they have been at the end of 2024.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-placed Blades were without seven players in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with West Brom, while midfielder Sydie Peck battled on for 73 minutes despite feeling under the weather ahead of the game.

Wilder confirmed that the trio of Vini Souza, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will again be missing for Wednesday’s appointment at rivals Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On when they will potentially return, he said: "It won't be at Sunderland, we'll see what happens at Watford, if not it will definitely be Norwich.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage.

"We're massively up against it. We had two attacking subs (on Sunday) and one's an 18-year-old (Ryan One).

"They (West Brom) are bringing Diangana, Dobbin and Swift on; Paddy McNair doesn't get on.

"We're right up against it, the same as on Boxing Day.

"There's a lot stronger squads out there and I think we all recognised it at the start of the season. I wasn't trying to be clever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talked about how the tests would come if we lost a couple of players and we've lost more than a couple of players, which is disappointing."

Wider made just two substitutions on Sunday, with his bench featuring four rookies with just one brief Championship substitute appearance between them.

He added: "I can’t expose a 17-year-old player who's hardly played in the (under) 21s, even though he's going to be a good young player, or Marshy (Louie Marsh) or Billy Blacker or Jamal (Baptiste) to a top-end Championship game because it's not fair on them as well.

"I really dislike when slots are left open on team sheets because they will have had a close up and personal look at proper footballers like (Jack) Robinson and Anel (Ahmedhodzic), Kieffer Moore, Tom Davies and how they prepare and go about their business. It's a great experience for them.