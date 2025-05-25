Sheffield United remember their Starman - but are left to rue changes as Sunderland go 'Til The End' at Wembley

IN the build-up to kick off, Sheffield United's own adapted version of David Bowie’s Starman - in homage to the late George Baldock - was the soundtrack of choice among their devotees who colonised Wembley’s East Stand and filled up the senses with South Yorkshire song.

Come the final whistle, Changes felt like it should have been the rueful refrain on an afternoon when the departure of Gus Hamer in the final quarter dramatically altered the narrative for United.

Shortly after Blades substitute Andre Brooks missed the sort of chance that all frontrunning teams crave to seal victory in a game that they have under their control, it got worse - much worse - when Hamer, their headline act and a class one at that, hobbled off.

For all their dominance, United’s lead was slender where it mattered. It was then you started to wonder and worry for the first time, 72 minutes in. And with good reason.

Sheffield United fans react at the final whistle during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

This was Sheffield United after all. These sort of occasions are never straightforward.

With an air of resignation among weather-worn Unitedites, given their excruciating relationship with the play-offs over too many years to mention, it did change and how - as they inwardly feared it would.

Speaking of changes, it was one of Sunderland’s own in the shape of replacement Tommy Watson who inflicted the deepest cut at the death for the red and white half of the Steel City in this format and they have had a few.

While the red half of Merseyside will always remember David Fairclough, Wearside will now fondly recall their own Supersub, another skinny lad with a local twang - but with fair hair as opposed to red.

A gutted Blades fan rues events at the final whistle. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Earlier, much earlier, you felt it might just be written in the stars for once for United. We should have known better.

It’s Time To Step Up was the message on the EFL banners flying high in the gods at Wembley and those in red and white - the Steel City and not Wearside version - did from the off.

United’s big-game hunters turned up. Sunderland, whose manager Regis Le Bris swapped his training ground togs for a suit, initially looked here for the occasion and not the game.

Only a stupendous save from Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson - a doff of the cap to the watching Jimmy Montgomery - somehow kept out Kieffer Moore’s header.

Andre Brooks of Sheffield United reacts at the final whistle during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Once again, a Yorkshire side suffered at the expense of an inspired Wearside goalkeeper like in ‘73.

Sunderland’s section of the stadium was fuller in number, but a difficult start, which also saw Luke O’Nien exit through a painful injury, dampened the West End’s fire.

Their end featured flags from home and abroad, including a Malaysian one. Even some with a Newcastle ‘NE’ postcode.

A flag of Greece, the nation represented by Baldock, made an appearance in the first half in the Blades end and it was waved with gusto following a goal worthy of any final.

United ‘did a Sunderland’ by countering at a breakneck pace. Hamer was the elegant provider and Tyrese Campbell finished splendidly.

After his memorable moment against Wednesday, here was the coup de grace to a restorative season rich in personal symbolism. A brief look up to the skies to remember his father Kevin - the first anniversary of his death is in a few weeks’ time - was an allusion to that.

A red flare was left off from the United end and Sunderland were in a haze. The Shoreham boys were definitely here.

Big stages are nothing without VAR these days and the decision to rule out Harrison Burrows’ bouncing low volley was the first indicator that the afternoon would not be routine.

Attacking their massed ranks, Sunderland were better on the restart, backed by a Roker roar transported south. A chorus of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds proved prophetic midway through the half. Every little was going to be all right and it was from their perspective.

An exocet from Eliezer Mayenda - O’Nien raced down the touchline to celebrate despite his shoulder being in a sling - restored parity ahead of the Blades being broken.

It was a horrible rewind to that David Hopkin moment in 1997 when Crystal Palace struck in stoppage time in another episode of final despair, complete with similarly wretched timing.

And so desperately cruel for Moore. Denied by one of the great Wembley saves, the one-time lifeguard gave Sunderland the kiss of Premier League life and not United, when his elementary mistake enabled Watson to surge clear and finish with deadly precision.

Til the End has been Sunderland’s leitmotif throughout an astonishing 2024-25 play-off trilogy which has seen them win all three games with late goals.