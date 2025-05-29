Sheffield United retained list for 2025 a statement of intent as no one is cut loose by Blades
Some departures are inevitable after missing out on the Premier League and with their parachute payment reduced next term, whilst last season's loanees will return to their parent clubs.
But the Blades have not chosen to release any senior players.
After captain Jack Robinson triggered a one-year extension his contract, Rhian Brewster is the only player whose deal expires at the end of June.
Manager Chris Wilder has spoken at great length about how much he rates the former Liverpool player, who started the play-off final against Sunderland, and the club are in contract talks with the 25-year-old.
Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist, Rob Holding, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harry Clarke, Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury have been on loan.
Leicester City defender Souttar's spell was ended by injury midway through the campaign.
Gilchrist and Clarke were unable to tie down the right-back spot, with midfielder Choudhury – also on Leicester's books – establishing himself as first-choice.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi did not make the Wembley squad and although his Crystal Palace club-mate Holding played some important bit-part roles, he only started four games.
That said, Anel Ahemdhodzic is one of those who could leave, with Wilder hinting recently that keeping him might depend on winning promotion.
Having been named Championship player of the season, Gustavo Hamer may feel he has earnt another crack at the top division. Leeds were keen to sign him in January, but priced out.
Goalkeeper Michael Cooper will have his suitors, as could others. Some will be sold on after failing to make the hoped-for impact but a fire sale seems unlikely.
The parachute payment for next season will drop by about £10m but still puts the Blades at a big advantage over much of the division. As their last spell in the top-flight only lasted one year, there will not be a third, so they will be determined to make it count.
There seems a determination not to break the squad up and start again after a season which saw them claim 90 points in the regular season and only lose the play-off final to a stoppage-time goal by Sunderland's Tommy Watson.
