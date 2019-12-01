‘Sheffield United sat back and allowed Wolves onto them’, bemoans Oliver Norwood

Oliver Norwood admitted Sheffield United perhaps sat back a little too much at Molineux, but he was delighted with a point nevertheless.

The Blades took the lead from Lys Mousset after 63 seconds and rather than ram home their advantage, they allowed Wolverhampton Wanderers’s possession-based football to take the initiative.

Oliver Norwood: Sheffield United midfielder, right, challenges Wolves Ruben Neves. (Picture: PA)

They did, though, as Norwood pointed out, have numerous chances on the counter-attack to potentially put the game to bed before Matt Doherty’s second-half equaliser.

“It’s natural isn’t it that you score and maybe you don’t get up to the ball quite so much,” said the midfielder. “We were maybe a little bit disappointed with that but we had a few decent opportunities on the counter to finish the game off, especially in the second half, when I thought we had some decent opportunities to go two and 3-0 up and when we didn’t do that we got punished. But it’s a difficult place to come and a good point for us.

“We can’t expect to come here and dominate possession because they’ve got some very good footballers. Maybe we turned possession over a bit cheaply and gave them a chance to get momentum.

“With the players they’ve got, they’re not going to give it you back quickly. That’s maybe something we can learn, we’ve got to be better with the ball, but in the second half I thought for the first 15 minutes we were going to get two and three.”

We were maybe a little bit disappointed with that but we had a few decent opportunities on the counter to finish the game off. Oluver Norwood

The 1-1 draw means United have not lost away since January.

“Wolves are a top side and it’s a difficult place to come,” said Norwood.

Match verdict: Page 3