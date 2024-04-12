Sheffield United set to appoint first set-pieces coach as they chase 'the small gains that can make big differences'

A relegation that has been brewing for most of the season and December's return of Chris Wilder as manager has allowed for a review of the way things are run at Bramall Lane and Shirecliffe.

With 18 senior players not contracted for next season, a revamp of the squad is inevitable and former player Jamie Hoyland is set to replace the departed Paul Mitchell as head of recruitment. Plans have also been announced for a new training ground, and the medical and analysis teams are being looked at.

But manager Wilder also revealed the club is set to follow the trend for set-piece coaches.

Saturday's Premier League hosts Brentford were one of the early innovators in that regard but they are becoming increasingly common in the Premier League.

"We're in the process of doing something similar, it's something we talked about at boardroom level from a set plays point of view and an analyst point of view, looking at best practice and going through data right around the world," revealed Wilder.

"We're not there at the moment but we will (be), we will have delivery of that as well.

SET-PIECE FOCUS: Oliver Norwood takes a Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest in August

"We have got good coaches who can deliver but the time that goes into looking at all the data that surrounds it, you'll see changes at the club in the next two or three months, whether it's recruitment and everything that goes with that, the medical department, there's review and reflection, and for the small gains that can make big differences.

"They're very innovative and everyone has to keep up with the growing trends. Certainly from a set-play point of view It's something we're very keen to address and hopefully get right."

According to WhoScored.com, Sheffield United have scored five goals from set pieces in this season’s Premier League, putting them 17th in the division on that metric. The same website has only Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Aston Villa and Luton Town conceding more from them.