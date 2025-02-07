Sheffield United set to be boosted by key returns ahead of Leeds United and Middlesbrough FC games plus Chris Wilder on involvement for overseas signings

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has painted a rosier selection picture ahead of a critical spell in the Blades’ Championship season - with Tom Davies, Femi Seriki and Keiffer Moore set to add to their options shortly.

All are pencilled in to return later on in February, a month which sees United face play-off chasing Middlesbrough and leaders Leeds United.

Wilder, whose side welcome lowly Portsmouth on Saturday, said: "Tom will be available for the Middlesbrough game, Femi will be available for the Leeds game and Keiffer, I believe, will be available for the Luton game.

"There will be good choices; difficult choices, which I am delighted with.

Sheffield, England, 18th January 2025. Tom Davies of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match with Norwich at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"The trajectory of our season was that we did not have any injuries at the start of the season. Then, we started to pick up a couple, which is unavoidable at times. A couple of longer-term ones were really disappointing for (Ollie) Arblaster and (Harry) Souttar, two outstanding players for us.

"The way we have got through that period has been excellent. We got stretched as we knew we would, but we came through that period.

"We’d have liked to have picked up a few more points, but it is what it is and we have battled through.”

Deadline-day signing Rob Holding is in the mix for the Pompey game, while fellow recruits Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu have been brought in with an eye on the longer-term.

Sheffield, England, 21st September 2024. Femi Seriki of Sheffield United skips past Callum Elder of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Peruvian winger Cáceres, 22, has been recruited from Primera División side FBC Melgar, while Nwachukwu, 19, also a winger, joined from Bulgarian top flight outfit Botev Plovdiv.

Wilder said: "Jefferson has been undergoing tests, he's been in this week.

“It's going to be one of those situations where we have to get him up to speed. Christian's not been in the building yet, there's been a certain process with a work permit and getting him over.

"We've talked enough about it, it's a longer-term view as (CEO) Steve Bettis said in his interview and it's going to be an interesting development in seeing how these boys go.

"It's a tough ask for anyone to come into the country and hit the ground running, but if we get some sort of involvement between now and the end of the season, then it's a bonus for them and for me.”

