Sheffield United set to confirm sacking of Chris Wilder - with ex-Hull City chief expected to replace him

SHEFFIELD United are set to sack Chris Wilder shortly – with former Hull City head coach Ruben Selles expected to replace him.

Wilder's future has been subject of intense speculation since last week amid widespread talk that he would be axed, less than a month after leading the Blades out at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Selles, who left Hull shortly after the end of last season, is now in advanced talks with the Blades and is poised to be named as Wilder’s successor, according to reports.

The Spaniard, 41, spent just six months at Hull after leaving leaving League One Reading to replace Tim Walter on a two-and-a-half-year deal last December.

Selles helped Hull narrowly avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

A crunch meeting of club shareholders regarding the future of Wilder took place last Thursday, amid reports of differences between the 57-year-old and the board.

Since taking over last Christmas, the club's owners COH Sports have introduced a new approach to recruitment and scouting, with the club using artificial intelligence to scout players, with co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltouhky known to be advocates.

It has contributed to tensions with Wilder.

United's first summer signing has been led by AI in the shape of winger Ehije Ukaki, with more data-led signings expected.

The Blades' seven-strong board were split as to whether Wilder was still seen as the best candidate to lead the club in the long term.

At the end of January, Wilder – in his second spell at his boyhood club - signed a new deal contracting him at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Wilder’s Blades missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League following an agonisingly defeat to Sunderland last month – in a season which saw them amass 90 points in a three-horse race for the Championship top two with Leeds United and Burnley.

After United's heartbreaking loss at Wembley, a statement signed by directors Rosen, Eltoukhy, Joe Russo, Len Komoroski, Terry Ahern, Pejman Nozad and Stephen Bettis praised the efforts of Wilder and his staff and players.

It read: "The entire organisation, our staff, players, and everyone behind the scenes performed tremendously to reach Wembley in the first place.

"We overcame a points deduction and an injury crisis, and this spirit and resilience will continue to serve us well."

In the aftermath of Wembley, Wilder had cast aside his huge disappointment at missing out on promotion to reaffirm his determination to go one better in 2025-26.

He said: "It wasn't something we wanted but we go again and from every low there comes a high."

Two of Yorkshire's Championship clubs have already parted company with their managers/head coaches since the end of last season with Michael Carrick and Selles leaving Middlesbrough and Hull respectively.