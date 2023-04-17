Sheffield United solve problems and should be backed to clinch promotion all day long

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM checked his phone on Saturday morning and the news was not good.

His cultured centre-half in Anel Ahmedhodzic - a starter in his team - informed him that he would be sitting out this particular game with his partner due to give birth.

One of his most dependable foot-soldiers and potential replacement in Chris Basham then contacted him to say that his back had gone into spasm. When Basham says he has a problem, he really does have a problem.

Heckingbottom probably afforded himself a wry smile in truth. It wouldn't be Sheffield United without a curve ball or too in 2022-23.

Cardiff provided another and took the lead from the spot amid a sticky start. It takes a lot to blow the Blades off course and they closed ranks masterfully. Problems are there to be solved.

By the end of the day, Heckingbottom - for a brief few hours - may have afforded himself the luxury of putting his phone on silent on Saturday evening and relaxing before turning his attentions to next opponents Bristol City. One down, three to go at Bramall Lane – maybe less.

There was spring sunshine at S2 and late-season games in April against Cardiff tend to bring out the good in those in red and white.

This did not possess the theatre of that famous occasion in 1971 when the Billy Dearden-inspired Blades clipped the Bluebirds' wings en route to Division One in front of almost 43,000 or have quite the significance of their triumph in the Principality in 2006 which put them on the cusp of promotion.

But it carried weight all the same, almost 12 months on from a narrow win at the Lane which consolidated their play-off place, thanks to a goal from the Iliman Ndiaye.

United's leader of the pack was at it again as his side moved ever closer to the promised land, forget the end-of-season lottery.

He cashed in on a ghastly error from former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mark McGuinness 12 minutes from time before rounding Ryan Allsop and blasting into the empty net in front of the Shoreham Street End for a bit of show. 3-1 in front and all was well again. The Blades are going up, sang the Kop and it was not presumptuous.

The margin of the victory was perhaps a little flattering on a day when United's success will have also received a cheer in Huddersfield and Rotherham, but it was merited through weight of numbers.

For the umpteenth time, Heckingbottom's side shared the load. Four different players, including two pretty unexpected ones, found the net, but it was less chronicled moments which caught the eye of the Blades chief, an observant figure who misses little and has a managerial maturity which belies the fact that he is only in his mid-forties.

Like the fine clearing header from Jack Robinson, not long after he scored the hosts' second goal, to thwart Cardiff as the visitors pushed in a strong second-half spell.

Or the alert one-on-one save from Adam Davies shortly before the interval to deny Joe Ralls, who looked destined to put the Welshmen in front for a second time.

United's players put their hand up, individually. There was also a tactical coherence and happy knack of making sound decisions and managing the game from those in red and white, especially after one erred in Max Lowe after gifting City the breakthrough after a silly high boot caught Jack Simpson in the box - with Sory Kaba netting the penalty.

The effervescent James McAtee soon weaved past a couple of opponents after Andy Rinomhota was momentarily caught dozing to restore parity and order.

Davies came into his own just before the break but the sight of McAtee and Ndiaye starting to announce themselves in the second half of the first period looked ominous for Cardiff and so it proved.

Another fine young player in Tommy Doyle was not far behind. Both he and McAtee must unfortunately cool their heels next weekend with the Blades take on their parent club Manchester City at Wembley, but their performances on Saturday conveyed that they are not wallowing in self-pity.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Those in the corridors of power at City should be delighted at their progress during loan spells which could well be the making of them.

Doyle's cross from the right for United's second goal was a peach. Robinson's header was emphatic, but the discerning eye was drawn to the assist, which was worth the admission money alone.

Having got in front and survived a spell which saw former Owls loanee Connor Wickham go close with a drive which shuddered the woodwork, United locked the game down after bringing on some senior substitutes - what a luxury to have.

One in Ciaran Clark bundled home a fourth. Nearly there.

Sheffield United: A Davies; Baldock, Egan, Robinson; Bogle (Clark 79), Berge, Doyle (Norwood 79), Lowe; Ndiaye (Jebbison 82), McAtee (Fleck 75); McBurnie (Sharp 81). Substitutes unused: Dewhurst, Arblaster.

