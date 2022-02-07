Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster ruled out for the season

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that striker Rhian Brewster is unlikely to play again this season.

By YP Sport
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:43 pm

The 21-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the Blades’ 2-0 win against Peterborough and was forced off.

Heckingbottom revealed the former Liverpool forward would be going under the knife on Tuesday.

Quotes from the Blades boss on the club’s Twitter feed said: “He’s having an operation tomorrow, which will rule him out probably for the season.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United celebrates scoring earlier this season (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“If he’s back before then it’s a bonus, but we’re not counting on it. We’re going to help him through it.”

Brewster joined Sheffield United in October 2020 and has made 16 appearances for the club this season.

Out for the season - Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)
