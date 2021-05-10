Sheffield United striker under investigation

Sheffield United say they will investigate footage allegedly showing Oli McBurnie involved in an altercation in the streets.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 10th May 2021, 12:37 pm
Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie: Faces club probe.

Video footage has emerged of a member of the public shouting out McBurnie’s name to what appears to be the Scotland international as he walks towards him.

The subject of the video then stamps on the mobile phone it is being filmed on and appears to lunge at the person filming.

In keeping with the rest of the relegated squad, £30m striker McBurnie has had a difficult season, scoring his only goal at home to Leicester City in December.

His season was ended by a stress fracture of his fifth metatarsal in mid-April.