Sheffield United team news ahead of Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Chris Wilder has revealed that Ben Brereton Diaz, Jesurun Rak-Saki and Femi Seriki will all be involved in Monday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg, having missed the first leg through injuries.

The Blades manager said all three could have played in the Ashton gate game, which the visitors won 3-0, but he erred on the side of caution.

"We made a decision on Femi and Ben Brereton Diaz on Thursday night and we're delighted to say both of them will be involved on Monday night," he said.

"Credit to the sports science department, the conditioners, the people who don't get any recognition, the physios, the doctors, to give me that opportunity of picking from a clean bill of health.

"We had a brilliant availability record before and we needed to get back to that. You need your best players on the pitch and in training and from a mentality point of view as well, our best experienced players were sat on the treatment table and in the physio's room.

"We've got that feel about us that we're all together and they're all pushing to try and get into the team."

Winger Rak-Sakyi will be in the squad after missing the last three games.

"Jez is going to be involved," confirmed Wilder.

"He's just had a little bit of a tight hamstring so we've been careful.

"If there'd been a gamble to have, we'd have had a gamble. We didn't need to with the two games we had (at the end of) the regular season.

"He was close to being involved on Thursday and he'll be involved on Monday night."

Tom Davies will also be involved, said Wilder.