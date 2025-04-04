Sheffield United team news: Boost for Blades ahead of trip to Oxford United

Vinicius Souza will be back for Sheffield United's Championship game at Oxford United, with others due to return next week.

The midfielder has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, and his return is a welcome boost as they chase the title and promotion to the Premier League. Out of his depth in the Premier League as he adjusted to his first season in English football, he has been one of the Blades' leading figures in 2024-25.

Without him, Jamie Shackleton – who is also back – and Oliver Arblaster, whose season ended in November, the Blades have had little option but to play with Hamza Choudhury and Sydie Peck. Both have performed well, but with seven high-pressure games in the last four weeks, the ability to freshen things up will be important.

"Vini trained all week," said Wilder. "He was close to being involved on Friday but as I've said a couple of times regarding players, there are times to take chances and risks and times to be a little more sensible.

"And we took that decision. But to have Vini back is a massive boost, and we have Jamie Shackleton back too. Tom Davies will be back for Plymouth (on April 12), and Harry Clarke for Millwall (April 8)/Plymouth as well."

Midfielder/right-back Shackleton has made only two league starts since signing in the summer, and none since the victory over Plymouth Argyle in mid-December.

"For us to be in the situation where we only have Blaster and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) as long-term injuries is a great achievement," said Wilder. "I talk in depth about the recovery and detail; are the players prepared to do everything to put themselves in a good place?

"There'll be injuries between now and the end of the season but we want to minimise them, and we're working 24/7 and we're all dialled in. We're always doing that, to be fair, but we're out of our comfort zones to give them the players the best opportunity to win games of football.

"Everyone's had to deal with injuries, discipline and suspension. We've had a couple of totting-up suspensions but we've only had one sending-off (Anel Ahmedhodzic, against Coventry City).

"We talk about things that will derail our charge or progression or journey and discipline is one. Injuries is another but from that point of view, we're in a good place. We're in a good spot and hopefully we can carry on in the same way in the last seven games."