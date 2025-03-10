Sheffield United team news for Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday games

Sheffield United have both their loanee right-backs back training at Shirecliffe in the hope of getting one fit for Sunday's Steel City derby.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, they must assess the fitness of a couple of unnamed players ahead of Tuesday's game at home to Bristol City which is as important in the context of a very tight Championship title race.

Vinicius Souza and Gustavo Hamer came off injured in Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston North End, and Wilder said: "We've got a couple of injuries to assess over the next 24, 48 hours but I should imagine every club up and down the county, especially in the Championship will have the same issues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Harry Clarke nor Alfie Gilchrist will feature on Tuesday, and it seems unlikely both will be in the squad at Hillsborough as one of the club's six loan players has to sit out of every matchday squad, and another specialist right-back, Femi Seriki, is getting back to full fitness after two substitute appearances last week.

DERBY RACE: Sheffield United loanee Alfie Gilchrist (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Tom Davies will miss both matches this week, and central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic will have to be careful not to pick up the booking against the Robins that would see him suspended at the weekend, but Wilder knows his team cannot take a game against Liam Manning's play-off-chasing side lightly in an extremely tight title race.

Weekend results have put the Blades level on points with Championship leaders Leeds United and only two ahead of Burnley with 10 games to play. All three are in action in midweek.

Chelsea loanee Gilchrist turned his ankle in training a fortnight ago and Clarke, who was borrowed from Ipswich Town in January, has not played since a foot injury suffered in the defeat at Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central midfielder Hamza Choudhury started the last two games at right-back but was excellent when Seriki's half-time substitution saw him revert to his more normal position against Preston.

TREATMENT: Harry Clarke (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Alfie is back with us, Harry is back with us as well because they both went to their parent clubs (for treatment) so we'll assess them up to the weekend," said Wilder.

"Tom Davies won't be available for the weekend, so that rules him out for tomorrow night as well.

"The two boys won't be available for tomorrow night but there's a chance they could be for Sunday. We'll assess them through the week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmedhodzic is on nine bookings. Any Blade receiving 10 cautions before the end of Tuesday's game will receive a two-match ban. After that cut-off, the only suspensions are for 15 bookings, and red cards.

"We've managed to work our way around that," said Wilder.

"It's disappointing Anel got booked at QPR but apart from him I think everyone else is okay. Gus is on 11 so we're pretty safe and pretty comfortable to deal with that situation.

"We have to be competitive in our approach, as we always are. It's going to be a competitive game, a top Championship game, on Tuesday night.

"It didn't come as a surprise to us the physicality of the game on Saturday and he managed to come through it. He had to deal with winning duels, deal with headers and winning tackles and I thought Anel and Jack (Robinson) were outstanding on Saturday because it was a pretty physical game, a physical approach from the opposition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rhys Norrington-Davies has had groin surgery which will end the Wales defender's season.

"He's had an operation on his groin area, a really unfortunate injury - a block tackle and the force of the challenge and the force of the injury sees him out for the rest of the season<" confirmed Wilder.

"It's disappointing for him. It's not going to be affecting his next season but he'll just miss out the end of this season.