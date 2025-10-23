Sheffield United team news: Injury updates on Tom Davies, Gustavo Hamer and Oliver Arblaster

Tom Davies is back for Sheffield United at Preston North End on Friday, but Gustavo Hamer will not be involved at Deepdale.

Meanwhile, Oli Arblaster is on course to play in next months' Steel City derby.

The Blades are playing Championship football on the other side of the Pennines for the second time in half a week, and after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Blackbuirn Rovers on Tuesday, manager Chris Wilder will have to manage his squad.

It makes the return of Davies' quality and experience doubly valuable.

The former Everton midfielder has only made two appearances this season, after an injury-hit time at Bramall Lane.

"There's definitely an opportunity for Tom to be involved, which is great news for us," said Wilder. "I was delighted with (Djibril) Soumare over the last couple of games. I was delighted with (Jairo) Riedewald's contributions over the last two games as well.

"Now that department is looking a lot healthier and more competition with Tom back. We've all seen glimpses of Tom in a Sheffield United shirt and, especially this season, his performance against Southampton for 60 minutes. We were deeply disappointed that he couldn't have built on that but that wasn't the case.

"To get Tom back into the group with the experience that we needed, we talked about it in Ben Mee, Danny Ings, those types of boys, Chie Ogbene being involved, it's good for the group and it's a good feel about it."

Davies missed the start of the season with a calf injury which he tweaked after playing against Southampton and Hull City.

Hamer has missed the last two games – wins over Watford and Blackburn – with a knee problem.

"He won't make the weekend so we'll see where he is for next weekend," commented Wilder. "We'll see where he is for another three-game week, Derby, Coventry and QPR up to the international break.

"We'll give him every opportunity to make himself available.

"He's a tough cookie, he doesn't miss many training sessions, he doesn't miss many games.

"'m not going to give anything away too much, nobody usually does that to me so we'll keep that under wraps.

"If we can get him back sooner rather than later, that's going to be a big boost to the group as well.

"It wasn't looking too great when he was walking about with the brace on.

"He's out of that brace, he's working away and it's good to have him back because he's a really important player.

"I think everybody's realised, especially over the last two games, that we're not a one-man band as well. So the results that we've had have been without arguably our best player, Championship player of the year last season."

Arblaster has been out since rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligaments at home to Sheffield Wednesday last November. The midfielder is in on course to feature when the sides meet again at Hillsborough on November 23.

"Oli's back training as well so he'll possibly be available for the Sheffield Wednesday game," said Wilder. "He's just going through the rigmarole of a mini pre-season, which obviously he missed."