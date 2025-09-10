Sheffield United team news: New injury blow for Blades midfielder
The September international break had initially been pencilled in for Arblaster to return to first-team training, but he has been unable to hit that target.
The Blades are wisely not committing themselves to a new timetable, but they are going to have to wait another couple of months before seeing their talismanic midfielder.
"There has been a setback some weeks ago where he has delayed his moment to join the team at least for another month and a half or two months," he said.
"Right now, there is not an exact moment so we are going to speculate because those ACL injuries always come with something more.
"I think the first thing we need to address is that he is back training with the team but healthy. Then, probably, we need to test him in some under-21 games and then he will be able to come back."
The Blades signed Alex Matos from Chelsea on deadline day to bolster a midfield which lost Vinicius Souza in the summer. Djibril Soumare joined at the start of the season, but is still settling.
To have Sheffield-born Arblaster, who quickly emerged as a team leader after breaking through late in the club's last season in the Premier League, would be a huge lift. but it will be some time yet.
"Hopefully, it is earlier than Christmas but I do not want to speculate about," said Selles.
"The most important thing is that Ollie is fine and ready to play and we do not make anything that can put in risk that he plays the next 100 games for the club once he comes back."
There was some positive injury news ahead of Friday's trip to Ipswich Town.
Midfielder Tom Davies will not be fit to make his first appearance of the season, but could feature at home to Charlton Athletic the following weekend.
"Tom has joined team training a couple of times," revealed Selles.
"We expect him to train fully with the team next week and be able to play the next game."
The Blades have no fresh injury problems ahead of their televised trip to Portman Road.