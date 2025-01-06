Sheffield United tell Tom Davies: Be honest with us if we ask too much

Chris Wilder has told Tom Davies to be honest if he thinks the demands on him are getting too much.

The Sheffield United manager says midfielder Davies impresses him "more and more" every time he sees him, but is wary of pushing him to breaking point.

Davies' season did not start until late November, but since returning from injury, he has played in nine out of 10 Blades matches, starting five of the last six.

Davies is only 26, but his body has taken a disproportionate amount of hammer in that time, thigh injuries in particularly ruining his latter years at Everton. When he started at Plymotuh Argyle in mid-December, it was only the third Blades game he had kicked off since joining in the summer of 2023.

There is every chance he and quite a few others will get a rest when the Blades kick off FA Cup third-round weekend at home to Cardiff City on Thursday.

They will need it because their club's injury list is causing them to do more than the Bramall Lane medical team would like, but Wilder is putting the onus on Davies to tell him when he needs to stop.

"If we had the players available then Tom wouldn't have played the amount of minutes he has done and I don't think three or four others would have either, but it's needs must," said the manager.

"I had a conversation with Tom, we have to be sensible because the boy hasn't played any sort of regular football over two years and all of a sudden he's doing three 90 minutes and giving everything, even in the last five or 10 minutes.

HEAVY SHCEDULE: Tom Davies of Sheffield United

"He's driving the games forward for us.

"Every time I see Tom train or play he impresses me more and more. His attitude is absolutely spot on.

"He's a proper Sheffield United player. He gets on the ball, he's brave, he drives us forward and he's got that Premier League quality. He's going to be a huge player for us, for the last 20 games of the season.

"My concern is, as we know, we're still trying to pick points up but we have to be super-careful. But I do think Tom knows and trusts his body now, so he has to be open and honest.