Sheffield United transfer latest: Blades complete signing of Millwall defender and ex-Spurs man

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
SHEFFIELD United have completed the signing of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, with the 26-year-old signing a three-year deal.

Tanganga’s arriva follows on from the addition of ex-England striker Danny Ings and the pair will be available for Saturday’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

The centre-half was not involved in the Lions’ win at Bramall Lane last weekend due to speculation over his future, with Millwall boss Alex Neil, speaking afterwards, stating that things had ‘moved on’ with the player.

On heading to United, Tanganga, who started his career at Spurs, said: "Sheffield United is a big club with a lot of history. I am just excited to be here, and I can't wait to get started.

Sheffield United signing Japhet Tanganga.

"The club was so close last season, it's a great group of players. Sometimes in your career you have to make certain decisions, and I think this one is the right one for me.

"I've spoken to the manager and he's shown me the way he wants to play and how he sees me playing and fitting into the team.

"The players here are amazing, I've seen them, I've played against them and, like I said, I'm just excited to get started.”

"After leaving (Spurs) it was important that I went somewhere where I had that platform to play week in, week out. Millwall gave me that, and that's all I wanted to do. I just want to continue that up here now at Sheffield United."

