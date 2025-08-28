SHEFFIELD United have completed the signing of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, with the 26-year-old signing a three-year deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanganga’s arriva follows on from the addition of ex-England striker Danny Ings and the pair will be available for Saturday’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

The centre-half was not involved in the Lions’ win at Bramall Lane last weekend due to speculation over his future, with Millwall boss Alex Neil, speaking afterwards, stating that things had ‘moved on’ with the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On heading to United, Tanganga, who started his career at Spurs, said: "Sheffield United is a big club with a lot of history. I am just excited to be here, and I can't wait to get started.

Sheffield United signing Japhet Tanganga.

"The club was so close last season, it's a great group of players. Sometimes in your career you have to make certain decisions, and I think this one is the right one for me.

"I've spoken to the manager and he's shown me the way he wants to play and how he sees me playing and fitting into the team.

"The players here are amazing, I've seen them, I've played against them and, like I said, I'm just excited to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad