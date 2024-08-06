SHEFFIELD UNITED have completed a much-needed transfer breakthrough ahead of Friday night’s Championship opener after bringing in giant defender Harry Souttar on loan from Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souttar has joined for the 2024-25 campaign and could make his debut at Deepdale after sealing his move following a medical on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, targeted in the past by Leeds United, was been deemed surplus to requirements at Leicester following their promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was part of the side which won the Championship title in the 2023-24 campaign but made just four appearances in league and cup.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Harry Souttar of the Australia Subway Socceroos warms up for the Trans-Tasman Trophy international friendly match between Australia Subway Socceroos and New Zealand All Whites at Gtech Community Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Australia international joined Leicester in January 2023 from Midlands rivals Stoke City.

On signing on loan for the 24-25 campaign, Souttar said: "I knew that it might be on for a couple of weeks, but over the weekend I was waiting on the phone call telling me to come up to Sheffield. I can't wait to get started.

"The club speaks for itself. I don't need to tell anyone how big the club is. As soon as I found out I was available and the club was looking at me, it was a no brainer to come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the gaffer a few times, but he didn't have to sell the club to me at all. I've known some of the lads here and know about the club's ethos and vision. I feel this will be a great partnership at this stage of my career and I am raring to go.

"I can't wait to get working under him and his staff and seeing the squad they have built this pre-season; it is looking really exciting."

Souttar is the Blades’ sixth summer arrival after the captures of Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows.

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist’s move could follow shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his latest new arrival, boss Chris Wilder commented: "Getting someone of Harry's calibre and experience is a huge plus, and he'll add some steel to our defensive unit.

"His height and power are exactly what we've been looking for since we lost a couple of experienced heads, but with the loan market we have had to bide our time a little in order to get him here.