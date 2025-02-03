Sheffield United transfer news: AI produces two bonus signings

Having aimed for five signings in the winter transfer window, Sheffield United have outdone themselves as artificial intelligence conjured them up two more.

Just when it looked like the Blades had got everything they wanted this window in centre-back Rob Holding, centre-forward Tom Cannon, wide attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, central midfielder Hamza Choudhury and right-back Harry Clarke, they added 19-year-old Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.

One element new American owners COH Sports have been keen to bring to Bramall Lane is the use of artificial intelligence, and their research has turned up Nwachukwu playing for Bulgarian Cup winners Botev Plovdiv and Caceres playing in his homeland for FBC Melgar.

Both join on two-year contracts for undisclosed fees, though Caceres’ deal has the option of a further 12 months.

"We are discovering something new here and it may take time before we see some results, but we're open to the new methods and we're looking forward to working with Christian, and others, to see how far we can go with it,” said manager Chris Wilder.

Clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Bournemouth have cornered the market and punched above their weight with their own data-driven approaches.