Sheffield United transfer news: AI produces two bonus signings
Just when it looked like the Blades had got everything they wanted this window in centre-back Rob Holding, centre-forward Tom Cannon, wide attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, central midfielder Hamza Choudhury and right-back Harry Clarke, they added 19-year-old Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.
One element new American owners COH Sports have been keen to bring to Bramall Lane is the use of artificial intelligence, and their research has turned up Nwachukwu playing for Bulgarian Cup winners Botev Plovdiv and Caceres playing in his homeland for FBC Melgar.
Both join on two-year contracts for undisclosed fees, though Caceres’ deal has the option of a further 12 months.
"We are discovering something new here and it may take time before we see some results, but we're open to the new methods and we're looking forward to working with Christian, and others, to see how far we can go with it,” said manager Chris Wilder.
Clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Bournemouth have cornered the market and punched above their weight with their own data-driven approaches.
Given Nwachukwu’s age and background, and the fact the Blades have signed one wide player – Brereton Diaz – and already have another in on-loan Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, it may be that it takes time for the new man to have an impact but having filled the positions he identified this month, his arrival can only be seen as an experimental bonus.