Sheffield United transfer news: Blades close on two signings as Croatian goalkeeper is linked

Sheffield United came close to signing a couple of new players in time to face West Ham United on Sunday, but manager Chris Wilder is hopeful of completing those deals early next week.

The Blades had been hoping to get two more signings in by noon on Friday, to allow them to face the Hammers, but ran out of time on both and hope to tie them up next week.

One is believed to be Croatian international goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, whilst Wilder spoke of sending Luke Thomas back to Leicester City this month to free up the possibility of another domestic loan.

Wilder dismissed talk prompted, bizarrely, by Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut of a Blades move for Fenerbahce's former Liverpool and Rangers player Ryan Kent, also linked to Hull City.

Grbic is the back-up to Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid, and with his contract expiring in the summer, could be available for as little as £2m if both parties are prepared to commit to that, knowing the Blades could well be in next season's Championship with a 10-point gap to safety to make up in their final 18 league games.

Atletico are thought to have already targeted Rapid Bucharest goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan as a replacement.

It means Ben Brereton Diaz, who joined on loan from Villarreal early in the window, will be the only player in line to make his first Premier League appearance for the club at the weekend. The Chile striker made his Blades debut in the FA Cup at Gillingham before their winter break.

"Hopefully a couple more before the window shuts will make us stronger," Wilder said. "We will be in a better place when the window shuts.

TARGET: Ivo Grbic of Atletico Madrid

"We are quite frustrated because we felt we could have got them in for the weekend, the deadline was 12pm today (Friday) but we have worked very hard in identifying a couple of potential signings coming in before next week.

"I always knew it wasn't going to be a huge window in terms of big numbers coming in. Two or three was the targeted number and I believe we will reach the targets."

Meanwhile, Wilder is confident Anel Ahmedhodzic's head will not be turned by reported interest from Napoli.

"He's 100 per cent committed as you'll see from his performance on Sunday," he said of his captain, fit after an unspecified injury.

WHEELING AND DEADLING: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Wilder also said the Blades were "really close" to agreeing new contracts with youngsters Daniel Jebbison and Oliver Arblaster, who was recalled from a loan at Port Vale this month but is currently recovering from injury.