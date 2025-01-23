Sheffield United transfer news: Blades hope to complete second signing in time for debut against Hull City
The Blades are looking to complete a £10m deal with add-ons for the Leicester City striker, and must do so my noon on Thursday for him to be eligible to face the Tigers.
Cannon will be the second of five signings the South Yorkshire club are looking to complete in this window.
"There's a deadline for him to be involved tomorrow night and we're confident that'll get completed before that," said manager Chris Wilder.
"(He'll be a) super signing for us, someone we've tracked for a long time. From a data point of view in the direction the club are going and character and personality point of view, which I always talk about as it's needed.
"As shown on Tuesday at about half eight (when the Blades turned a 1-0 deficit at Swansea City into a 2-1 win) and when we've been successful at this club.
"He's a hungry young player, we need someone to play on the shoulder and stretch the game.
"As soon as we talked about our enthusiasm to get this done, he knows what we're about, he played here this season, he knows the club's ambition.
"I thank the board and the co-chairman for the banking and support for the whole process we're going through since they took over the club. We're all on the same page, a great age (22) and hopefully he plays a successful part in the last 18 games and beyond."
The highly-rated striker began his career at Everton and although he did not make a senior start for the Toffees, he impressed enough on loan at Preston North End for Leicester City to sign him permanently in the summer of 2023.
They in turn loaned him to Stoke City for the first half of this season ahead of interest from Bramall Lane, but he has since been recalled to allow for a sale.
Cannon has scored 19 goals in 44 league starts and 14 substitute appearances across his four clubs to date.
He follows Ben Brereton Diaz, who has joined on a second half-season loan after doing the same this time last year.
Amongst Wilder's remaining transfer targets are Hertha Berlin centre-back Jonjoe Kenny and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, who has just finished a loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
