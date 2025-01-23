Sheffield United transfer news: Blades pull off record deal ahead of Hull City's visit

Chris Wilder has called the biggest transfer Sheffield United have made outside of the Premier League a "big statement".

Centre-forward Tom Cannon has completed his move from Leicester City for an eight-figure sum, but the Blades are keeping Friday's opponents Hull City guessing on whether he was registered in time on Thursday to feature in the Yorkshire derby.

The undisclosed fee is thought to be in the region of £10m plus what Wilder called "attainable" add-ons, a considerable outlay the club would surely not have been prepared to make until the takeover last month by American consortium COH Sports.

With Premier League football the prize if the Blades can come through a tight four-way automatic promotion race with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland (or make it through the back door of the play-offs), the new owners have shown their hand.

HOT SHOT: Tom Cannon is a highly-rated centre-forward

"This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club," said Wilder. "Bringing in someone of the calibre of Tom at this time will excite the supporters and energise the group.

"He is of a good age to develop (22) but also has the experience of this level, both important factors. I spoke to Tom in the summer, he's aware that I am a big fan of his talents, I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision.

"This significant signing is a collaboration of the work of the recruitment team, our own eye and the data we have, because Tom is right up there with his stats – he is also the style of centre forward we believe will boost the squad. A number of aspects have come together and the result is we have another very good player as we embark on the second half of the season."

Cannon said: "To be a Sheffield United player, it is just amazing to get it over the line and I am just looking forward to stepping out at Bramall Lane and getting going.

"Everybody knows the size of the club, and the fanbase. I am just delighted to be here and after speaking to the manager, I heard nothing but good words about the place. I am just looking forward to it.

"He (Wilder) just filled me with a lot of confidence which is always nice from a manager. He's just said nothing but good things about the club and the direction he wants to take it moving forward. It was something I really wanted to be a part of."

Cannon was part of Leicester City's title-winning Championship squad but was loaned to Stoke City for the first half of this season after coach Enzo Maresca's departure for Chelsea.

The Blades had hoped to loan Cannon then, but have been able to buy him now instead.