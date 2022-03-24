PROVEN QUALITY: New Sheffield United signing Filip Uremovic

The 25-year-old was with Rubin Kazin, but like all Russian-based players, had his contract suspended after the invasion of Ukraine, making him able to move as a free agent.

Given the defensive injuries at Bramall Lane, manager Paul Heckingbottom decided to make the move, signing Uremovic until the end of the season.

"Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they've watched him since he played for Croatia Under-21s, but financially he's always been out of the club's reach," he explained.

"Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term."

Central defender Chris Basham has not played since February because of a knee injury, although the last update was positive about his chances of returning after the international break. Ben Davies has struggled for consistent appearances since joining on loan from Liverpool in August, limited to 17 Championship starts. Charlie Goode, loaned from Brentford in January, was sent off on his only start, at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Academy product Kryon Gordon made his fourth Championship start at right-sided centre-back in Saturday's 2-0 win over Barnsley, which Uremovic watched from the stands.

Right wing-back Jayden Bogle is out for the season with a knee injury and George Baldock and Enda Stevens have had fitness issues throughout the campaign.

Match-fitness would be a concern for most players on the free agent market, but Uremovic played for Rubin at Akhmat Grozny on March 7. He was in central midfield that day, but centre-back is his more normal club position.

In his six Croatia appearances, he has generally been used at right-back.

"On Saturday I flew in from Croatia and watched the victory over Barnsley and it was an important three points," said Uremovic. "It was quite a good performance and we showed we were the better team.