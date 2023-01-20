News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield United transfer news: Bramall Lane club working to lift embargo next week

Sheffield United say they are aiming to have their transfer embargo lifted "next week" as they continue discussions with the relevant parties.

By Stuart Rayner
44 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 4:51pm

The club are unable to register players when under embargo, either new signings or players recalled from loans.

Although the embargo is yet to be made public, the Blades have acknowledged it and say they are in ongoing talks to resolve it.

"Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution next week," said a statement. "The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.

EMBARGO: Sheffield United
"The board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support (manager) Paul Heckingbottom and the team."

Heckingbottom has said he would like to sign a striker to replace Reda Khadra, who was recalled from his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion to join Birmingham City.

