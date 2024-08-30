Sheffield United transfer news: Chris Wilder thinks Blades are one move away from completing 2024 business

Chris Wilder thinks – and hopes – Sheffield United's transfer business for the summer will be over once Auston Trusty's impending move to Celtic is confirmed.

The American centre-back is set to move to Glasgow on deadline day, following Anis Bin Slimane out on the final day of trading. The midfielder has joined Norwich City on loan, with an obligation to buy.

No players are expected to come in to replace them, despite manager Wilder's attempts to extract the maximum transfer kitty out of a board currently dealing with a potential takeover, and he is confident, though not certain, that his remaining assets will still be at the club by Friday's 11pm deadline.

If so, he will deem it a good transfer window after a drastic and necessary overhaul following last season's dismal relegation from the Premier League.

STAYING? Manager Chris Wilder does not expect Gustavo Hamer to leave Sheffield United

"Yeah, I am," he said when asked directly if he was confident there would be no further outgoings. "You never know but I'm under the impression that that's it and basically nobody will be going out and nobody will be coming in.

"We'll work with the group we've got.

"We're going to work with that group and generally overall the assessment of the window in terms of what we've tried to do is pretty impressive, in my opinion.

"There's a lot of moving parts in there in terms of the refresh from a mentality point of view, dragging the average down to about 23, which is extremely young in the Championship but it brings that youthfulness and enthusiasm and I think that's testament to some of the boys that have been promoted into the first-team, and a change of style as well, plus the amount of players we've brought in.

"Financially it's been a good window for us. We've either bought good assets for small fees or brought into the football club good assets in terms of the free transfers, the (Sam) McCallums, the (Jamie) Shackletons and the (Callum) O'Hares."

Trusty has made three appearances this season, two in the League Cup, and scored in the first of them, the first-round cup tie at home to Wrexham.

Wilder, who has switched formation to a 4-2-3-1 this season, assessed where the 26-year-old's departure left him in central defence.

"Fortunately we've got Jack Robinson and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) that can play in that position (of left-sided centre-back) and if we wanted to move Anel (Ahmedhodzic) over, the option of playing Anel there, and the option of playing three centre-halves is still there."

If Wilder is right, it means sought-after assets such as Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer – all signed to play Premier League football in last summer's window – and homegrown midfielder Oliver Arblaster will remain – against expectations in some cases.

Leeds United are understood to have had a bid for Hamer rejected.

"There's always a price with players and if the other clubs had hit those prices – and they were realistic prices (they would have gone)," said Wilder.

"From my point of view Gus staying, Anel staying, Vini staying – who I've got to give a special mention to because he has been incredible from my point of view as a manager – to keep those most talked-about players is really good.

"Hopefully we can really focus on the main event, which is improving the team day to day and getting some positive performances and hopefully that will lead to some good results."

Assuming no late drama, the Blades will have lost Trusty, Will Osula, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Chris Basham and Jordan Amissah from last season's squad, as well as loaning out Slimane and Sam Curtis.

O'Hare, Shackleton , McCallum, Michael Cooper, Harrison Burrows, Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell have arrived in their places, along with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace), Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea) and Harry Souttar (Leicester City) on loan.