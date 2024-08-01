Sheffield United are in danger of losing a third striker they wanted to keep this summer, according to reports.

Newcastle United are said to have bid around £15m for Will Osula, an offer the Blades will find hard to turn down, especially with a proposed takeover still awaiting approval.

The Bramall Lane club had a clearout after relegation from the Premier League in the summer, but were hoping to keep young strikers Osula and Daniel Jebbison as part of the rebuild.

Jebbison ran his contract down and has joined Bournemouth in return for a development fee, with £5m Kieffer Moore moving in the opposite direction. Similarly, the Blades had also hoped Oli McBurnie would sign a new contract, only for him to join Las Palmas on a Bosman deal.

And now Danish Under-21 international Osula is thought to be subject of an offer which would guarantee his club £10m, plus a potential extra £5m in add-ons.

Moore and Harrison Burrows are the only transfer fees the Blades have been able to stretch to so far this window, with Burrows former Peterborough United chairman Darrage MacAnthony claiming the add-ons in that deal could make it worth more than the £10m Posh received for Ivan Toney.

In addition to McBurnie and Jebbison, Cameron Archer returned to Aston Villa under the terms of a deal which guaranteed he go back to Villa Park if the Blades were relegated, with no further money changing hands beyond the initial instalment on the £18m-rated striker.

