Sheffield United transfer news: 'I know what this club means to the people and the city' says new signing

Chiedozie Ogbene says he knows what he is coming into after becoming the ninth senior signing of Sheffield United’s summer.

The Republic of Ireland winger has joined on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

From the Tractor Boys' point of view, the loan is about getting Ogbene important game-time, for the Blades it is about bolstering their forward options.

Ogbene is clear about what he will be getting, thanks to four seasons playing at nearby Rotherham United.

LOAN STAR: Chiedoze Ogbene (Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

I've lived here for four years, so I like to think I know what this club means to the people and the city,” he told his new club’s website. “It is a huge honour to be here.

"I have a feeling about what Sheffield United means to the people, so to be part of it now and to be immersed into this club which has over 130 years of incredible history, and has a passionate fanbase, it is something I want to be part of.

"It is almost like my second home in England and given the stature it was one I had to take. It is an opportunity you don't pass up on."

His arrival could allow Tom Cannon to join Preston North End after disappointing since his big-money signing in January.

MILLERS TIME: Chiedozie Ogbene had four successful years at Rotherham United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Signed from Brentford in 2019, Ogbene became a key part of Paul Warne’s Millers team before outgrowing the club and moving to Kenilworth Road, where he made 23 Premier League starts.

A move to Ipswich when the two teams swapped divisions could have cemented him as a top-flight player after a bright start to his international career, but instead injury struck.