SHEFFIELD Unitted have recalled young defender Sam Curtis from his loan spell at League One outfit Peterborough United.

With the Blades’ squad options stretched with several players currently on the sidelines, the club have elected to bring right-back Curtis back to Bramall Lane, with the club only having one recognised full back on the right in Alfie Gilchrist.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Curtis, 19, is likely to be in United’s squad for Saturday’s Championship trip to Watford.

A Posh statement read: "Sheffield United have recalled on-loan defender Sam Curtis from his loan spell at the club with the full-back returning to the Blades with immediate effect.

"The 19-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions for the club including 10 league starts.