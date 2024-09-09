Sheffield United transfer news: January flop 'set to take post-deadline escape route'
Although the English transfer window is closed, Turkish clubs have until Friday to sign players, and that will allow the Croatian an escape route after falling down the Bramall Lane pecking order.
Reports suggest he is close to joining Caykur Rizespor on loan.
Grbic joined the Blades in January in an attempt to resolve their goalscoring problems but his form forced them to go back into the transfer market again, to sign Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.
With then-first choice Wes Foderingham refusing a new contract, manager Chris Wilder was keen to find a permanent solution in January, sanctioning a £2m move from Atletico Madrid.
But he struggled behind what was historically the worst defence in Premier League history, conceding 32 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.
By the end of the season, Foderingham was restored as No 1, despite running his contract down to join West Ham United in the summer.
Grbic was expected to be moved on in the summer, but the window closed without the Blades finding a buyer for the 28-year-old.
An unused substitute for the opening game of the season, Grbic played in the League Cup first-round win over Wrexham, but even with Michael Cooper rested, played no part in the second-round defeat at Barnsley, Adam Davies starting against his old club and youngster Luke Faxon on the bench.
If the deal goes through, Grbic will be the 17th first-teamer to leave the club since relegation from the Premier League after Foderingham, Auston Trusty (Celtic), Will Osula (Newcastle United), Jayden Bogle (Leeds United), Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Oliver Norwood (Stockport County), Oli McBurnie, (Las Palmas), George Baldock (Panathinaikos,), Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday), Ben Osborn (Derby County), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Sam Curtis (Peterborough United), John Egan, Chris Basham and Jordan Amissah (released). Antwoine Hackford has also been loaned to Port Vale.
