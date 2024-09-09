Sheffield United transfer news: January flop 'set to take post-deadline escape route'

Ivo Grbic is set to leave Sheffield United in the coming days after a transfer that never really came off.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the English transfer window is closed, Turkish clubs have until Friday to sign players, and that will allow the Croatian an escape route after falling down the Bramall Lane pecking order.

Reports suggest he is close to joining Caykur Rizespor on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grbic joined the Blades in January in an attempt to resolve their goalscoring problems but his form forced them to go back into the transfer market again, to sign Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.

With then-first choice Wes Foderingham refusing a new contract, manager Chris Wilder was keen to find a permanent solution in January, sanctioning a £2m move from Atletico Madrid.

But he struggled behind what was historically the worst defence in Premier League history, conceding 32 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

By the end of the season, Foderingham was restored as No 1, despite running his contract down to join West Ham United in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grbic was expected to be moved on in the summer, but the window closed without the Blades finding a buyer for the 28-year-old.

ROUGHT TIME: Ivo Grbic concedes again, versus Burnley

An unused substitute for the opening game of the season, Grbic played in the League Cup first-round win over Wrexham, but even with Michael Cooper rested, played no part in the second-round defeat at Barnsley, Adam Davies starting against his old club and youngster Luke Faxon on the bench.