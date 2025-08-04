Sheffield United transfer news: Loan signing will fill gap left by Vinicius Souza departure

Sheffield United have signed the holding midfielder they were looking for by loaning Djibril Soumare from Braga.

The Blades had been light in midfield since the departure of Vinicius Souza for Wolfsburg.

Fellow midfielders Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton picked up pre-season injuries, Hamza Choudhury returned to Leicester City after a loan spell and Olive Arblaster is not scheduled to make his first-team return after cruciate ligament damage until September.

It left a big hole in the middle of the pitch which 22-year-old Senegal Under-23 international Soumare has been signed to fill.

NEW ARRIVAL: Senegalese midfielder Djibril Soumare (left) (Image: CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blades' interest in the player has been known for some time, with Selles openly speaking about it nearly two weeks ago.

"We are looking for a player in that position as a six (holding midfielder) and the name of Djibril has been there," he said after the pre-season friendly at Burton Albion. "We've anlaysed him and I think he's a player who can suit our style.

"When Vini left us we needed that kind of No 6 who can be a bit more physical."

Although he plays a different position, Soumare has been inspired by the success of Iliman Ndiaye, who came up through the Under-21 teams to have a big impact in the first team before moving to Marseille, then Everton.

"I am delighted to be here; it is a real honour to sign for Sheffield United and I'm really excited to come to England and test myself in English football,” said Soumare.

"I've had some good experiences playing in Portugal, but this was a great opportunity for me and it was something which appealed immediately when I first heard about United's interest.

"I was born in Senegal and Sheffield United is a club which is well known back home because of the impact of Iliman Ndiaye. He's set the standard here, and it is fantastic for me to follow in his footsteps."

Soumare came through the youth system at Braga, although this is his second loan spell having spent time with Portuguese club Nacional.

He is only the third senior signing of the summer after Louie Barry and Tyler Bindon.

After a 90-point season in 2024-25, drastic overhauls are not needed, even under a new coach in Ruben Selles. But with Kieffer Moore on the verge of joining Wrexham, the Blades look light up front and have been linked with their former forward Oli McBurnie.